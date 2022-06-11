The former employee who accused Amber Heard of stealing her story to use against Johnny Depp

File, Archive

The final verdict of the trial they starred in Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard in the court of Fairfaix County, United States, continues to add repercussions. After the decision of the popular jury, users of social networks recalled the scandal that was unleashed in 2020 by the declaration of a former employee of the couplewho accused the actress of stealing her story.

The testimony of Kate Jameswho served as Heard’s personal assistant from 2012 to 2015occurred in the framework of the trial for defamation that Depp initiated against the British medium TheSun. In her second statement as a witness, and at a distance from Los Angeles, the former employee of the actress explained that when she was 20 years old she was the victim of a rape in Brazil and that the experience “has followed” her since thenas stated Guardian.

When she read her former employer’s statement, she was speechless to discover that it sounded very similar to her own life story. “To my complete shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms. Heard had in fact stolen my conversation about sexual violence with her and misrepresented it in her own story to benefitJames maintained. “This, of course, It caused me extreme anguish and anger that he dared to attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as his own story”, remarked James, who also gave his testimony in the recent trial.

In her 2020 statement, she said that she is “a survivor of sexual violence” and that she finds it “very serious to take that position if you are not.”. He even touched on Heard’s drinking habits, revealing that he “drank copious amounts of red wine every night.” As if that were not enough, he assured that he received “a barrage of drunken text messages between 2 and 4 in the morning”, and described them as “incoherent and abusive”.

Amber Heard’s former assistant, Kate James, during her statement at the United States trial (Video capture)

After the verdict that found Amber Heard guilty in the United States court, social media users recalled the old statement of the former employee of the actress, claimed her story and they assured that Heard owes him an apology.

“Can we all remind Amber Heard that she owes Kate James an apology? To steal the true story of an abuse survivor and then post it for the world to see, to have that story on YouTube for many to see. That’s disgusting. It wasn’t your story to tell! #WithSheNot”, wrote a user.

Messages in favor of Kate James after the verdict that found Amber Heard guilty (Photo: Twitter Capture)

“doWhy believe Amber Heard and not Kate James, who says Heard stole her story of abuse and told it as her ownOr Kate Moss, who said Heard lied when she accused Johnny Depp of assaulting her? Why believe some women and not others?” another user reflected. “Anyone who has kept silent about Kate James is as complicit as her abuser, Amber Heard,” another commented in the same vein.

Messages in favor of Kate James after the verdict that found Amber Heard guilty (Photo: Twitter Capture)

“Johnny Depp was not the only person abused by Amber Heard. Kate James (Amber’s former assistant) she was severely overworked, underpaid, and verbally abused for minor mistakes. When he worked up the courage to quit, Amber spit in his face.”, pointed out another tweeter in reference to the testimony of the former employee of the actress, who assured that the actress reacted in that way when she asked for a salary increase.

(Photo: Twitter Capture)

