The films of the 70s most loved by the director
Like any other filmmaker, John Waters He is a great cinephile who enjoys watching movies and admiring the creations of his colleagues, both past and present. Waters started in the big screen business at a very young age, making his first short film in 1964, when he was only 18 years old. That’s how he was born Hag in a Black Leather Jacketa project that he himself directed, wrote, produced, edited and in which he also took charge of the cinematography.
After years of apprenticeship and hard work, John rose to fame in the early 1970s for his groundbreaking cult films, including pink flamingos (1972), Female Trouble (1974) and Desperate Living (1977), a triad of tapes that would later be known under the name of Trash Trilogy. Furthermore, it was during those years that Waters was able to enjoy dozens of feature films by other directors, many of which became some of his favorite films.
According to Far Out Magazine, the big screen genius “has spoken about his favorite works on multiple occasions, but the 70s were really very important for his development as an innovative filmmaker and artist.” In addition, the aforementioned medium offered a list of Waters’s favorite films, which includes names like David Lynch, Ingmar Bergman, Woody Allen, Derek Jarman, Steven Spielberg and “many other popular filmmakers whose works are listed alongside lesser-known cult feature films.”
A special mention should be made to Rainer Werner Fassbinder, German director whose filmography is admired by his American colleague, who on one occasion even stated that watching his films was “better than drugs, liquor and sex together.” Next, we tell you what John Waters’ favorite movies of the 70s are according to Far Out Magazine.
- Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (Russ Mayer, 1970)
- Gods of the Plague (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1970)
- The American Soldier (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1970)
- The Honeymoon Killers (Leonard Castle, 1970)
- The Wizard of Gore (Herschell Gordon Lewis, `1970)
- Trash (Paul Morrissey, 1970)
- Trog (Freddy Francis, 1970)
- Wanda (Barbara Loden, 1970)
- Why Does Herr R. Run Amok? (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1970)
- Beware of a Holy Whore (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1970)
- duel (Steven Spielberg, 1971)
- Pink Narcissus (James Bidgood, 1971)
- Straw Dogs (Sam Peckinpah, 1971)
- The Big Dollhouse (Jack Hill, 1971)
- The Corpse Grinders (Ted V. Mikels, 1971)
- The Last Picture Show (Peter Bogdanovich, 1971)
- whity (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1971)
- Fat City (John Huston, 1972)
- The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1972)
- The Gore Gore Girls (Herschell Gordon-Lewis, 1972)
- The Merchant of Four Seasons (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1972)
- Silent Night, Bloody Night (Theodore Gershuny, 1972)
- The Poseidon Adventure (Ronald Neame, 1972)
- Fleshpot on 42nd Street (Andy Milligan, 1973)
- The Mother and the Whore (Jean Eustache, 1973)
- abby (William Girdler, 1974)
- Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1974)
- BlackChristmas (BobClark, 1974)
- Caged Heat (Jonathan Demme, 1974)
- Lancelot du Lac (Robert Bresson, 1974)
- The Sugarland Express (Steven Spielberg, 1974)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Tobe Hopper, 1974)
- Wedding Trough (Thierry Zeno, 1974)
- Fox and his Friends (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1975)
- Indian Song (Marguerite Duras, 1975)
- jaws (Steven Spielberg, 1975)
- Mandingo (Richard Fleischer, 1975)
- Mother Küsters Goes to Heaven (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1975)
- Salt, or the 120 Days of Sodom (Pier Paolo Pasolini, 1975)
- Supervixens (Russ Mayer, 1975)
- The Naked Civil Servant (Jack Gold, 1975)
- The Story of Adele H. (Francois Truffaut, 1975)
- Chinese Roulette (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1976)
- My Friends Need Killing (Paul Leder, 1976)
- The Tenant (Roman Polanski, 1976)
- eraserhead (David Lynch, 1977)
- Fight For Your Life (Robert A.Endelson, 1977)
- The Serpent’s Egg (Ingmar Bergmann, 1977)
- The Truck (Marguerite Duras, 1977)
- grease (Randall Kleiser, 1978)
- Ice Castles (Donald Wye, 1978)
- In A Year With 13 Moons (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1978)
- interiors (Woody Allen, 1978)
- Jubilee (Derek Jarman, 1978)
- The Marriage of Maria Braun (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1978)
- asanti (Richard Fleischer, 1979)
- wise blood (John Huston, 1979)
- The Concorde…Airport ’79 (David Lowell-Rich, 1979)
- The Third Generation (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1979)