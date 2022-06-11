The films of the 70s most loved by the director

Like any other filmmaker, John Waters He is a great cinephile who enjoys watching movies and admiring the creations of his colleagues, both past and present. Waters started in the big screen business at a very young age, making his first short film in 1964, when he was only 18 years old. That’s how he was born Hag in a Black Leather Jacketa project that he himself directed, wrote, produced, edited and in which he also took charge of the cinematography.

After years of apprenticeship and hard work, John rose to fame in the early 1970s for his groundbreaking cult films, including pink flamingos (1972), Female Trouble (1974) and Desperate Living (1977), a triad of tapes that would later be known under the name of Trash Trilogy. Furthermore, it was during those years that Waters was able to enjoy dozens of feature films by other directors, many of which became some of his favorite films.

John Waters. Photo: Mae Gammino.

According to Far Out Magazine, the big screen genius “has spoken about his favorite works on multiple occasions, but the 70s were really very important for his development as an innovative filmmaker and artist.” In addition, the aforementioned medium offered a list of Waters’s favorite films, which includes names like David Lynch, Ingmar Bergman, Woody Allen, Derek Jarman, Steven Spielberg and “many other popular filmmakers whose works are listed alongside lesser-known cult feature films.”

A special mention should be made to Rainer Werner Fassbinder, German director whose filmography is admired by his American colleague, who on one occasion even stated that watching his films was “better than drugs, liquor and sex together.” Next, we tell you what John Waters’ favorite movies of the 70s are according to Far Out Magazine.