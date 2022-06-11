The emblematic artist with whom Johnny Depp is going to publish an album: “I don’t know how it happened”

Johnny Depp goes from good news to good news. The famous Hollywood actor has just completed a long and arduous legal process against his ex-wife Amber Heard, from which he has emerged victorious. And now, a few days later, we have learned that the movie star is going to release an album together with the great jeff beck.

The news is not new at all, since, back in 2020, rumors of this record collaboration between the two emerged. Beck himself has been the one who has announced the release date of this album with Depp in one of his concerts. Without going any further, he did it last June 2 in front of the public at The Sage, Gateshead.

“It will be out in July”said the artist on stage. And it is that, the good relationship that exists between the two is well known. What’s more, a few days ago, in the middle of the legal process, the actor did not hesitate to take a plane and fly to European soil to play alongside the guitarist, in two consecutive concerts in the United Kingdom.

“I met this guy five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing ever since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It’s coming out in July.”Jeff Beck explained to all his fans, as reported by The Guardian.

As we say, the participation of Johnny Depp in Beck’s tour has been remarkable. The actor has covered songs like “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix or “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye. Some appearances that have been totally marked by the trial that has taken place in parallel and from which Johnny Depp has emerged the winner.

the trial

We remember that Depp sued his ex-wife, Heard, for defamation following an article published in The Washington Post, in which the actress claimed that she was a survivor of domestic violence. Heard did not mention Depp by name in the article, although the guitarist’s lawyers argue that the text implicitly – and falsely – claims that the actress was abused by the actor during her marriage. Heard also filed a countersuit against Depp, arguing that he has run a smear campaign against her.

The couple met during the filming of the movie ‘The Rum Diary’ (2011) and married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. Depp has denied all allegations, stating that are not based on truth”. Depp previously lost a libel lawsuit against The Sun in 2020 over an April 2018 article that referred to him as a “wife killer”. At sentencing, Judge Mr. Justice Nicol said that he found the words to be “substantially true”.