The DARVO strategy helped Johnny Depp win the trial. Justice lost on the way

“Think of the message that Mr. Depp and his lawyers are sending to Amber and by extension to all victims of domestic abuse everywhere. If you didn’t take photos, it didn’t happen. If you took photos, they are fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, you’re lying. If you told your friends, they are part of the deception. If you didn’t seek medical treatment, you weren’t hurt. If you sought medical treatment, you are crazy.” This is how Benjamin Rottenborn, Amber Heard’s lawyer, began his final argument in the trial initiated by Johnny Depp against the actress to demand payment and repair of damage that, according to his argument, caused him what he considered a defamation carried out carried out by Heard against him, through an article published in 2018 in the Washington Post, where the actress claimed to be “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although in that article Heard does not mention Depp’s name directly, in the actor’s opinion the references were sufficient to cause irreparable damage to his career and the millionaire cancellation of the saga. Pirates of the Caribbean, his greatest success. Millions of viewers followed what is known today as the “most watched trial of the century”: the live broadcast of the sentencing hearing alone reached just over 3 million simultaneous viewers on the Law and Crime Network YouTube channel.

The central purpose of this trial was to demonstrate the existence or non-existence of defamation, which, although not a criminal act, can cause damage to a person’s emotional, physical or financial well-being. With the rise of social media and new online media platforms, defamation by one person against another has become more common. Defamation in the United States, according to the criteria of different laws, can consist of statements made orally or in writing, in which it is possible to fully identify the person against whom they are made, which are intended to damage their reputation and that can be directly attributed to a person. A fundamental element for such statements to constitute a defamation that causes damage or harm to the affected party is the proof that the statements made are false. On the other hand, the statement must deal with facts or acts whose execution is susceptible to verification, being excluded from being considered defamatory the opinions in a personal capacity and the results thrown by science as a result of the different processes and procedures that the investigation requires.

In recent days, a court in Virginia favored Depp with a sentence that declares him a victim of the crime of defamation. Does this mean that Amber Heard lied when she wrote the article that she published on Washington Post? No, at least, if we consider as proof of this the sentence that a court in the United Kingdom issued in 2020 against Depp, for an article in which the British newspaper The Sun He described him as “a wife beater.” In fact, at the beginning of the trial in the United States, the opinion among the experts was that Depp did not have many chances of winning, due to the direct precedent of the sentence that was adverse to him in the United Kingdom, added to the consideration that the legal framework The US provides stronger protections and guarantees for freedom of expression than the UK.

So, how is it possible that Johnny Depp won a trial in the United States that, with the same evidence, the same bases of the lawsuit, the same strategy, he lost in the United Kingdom? The answer lies in the differences between the justice systems of both countries in terms of who has the power to assess the evidence presented by the parties in the trial.

In the United States, the outcome of the trial was subject to the judgment of a jury (made up, by the way, of 5 men and 2 women). And that criterion, despite the examination by the lawyers of the litigants to which the members are subjected before the trial, is still influenced by the paradigms, educational level, personal experiences and value systems of each member of the jury. In the British system, on the other hand, the assessment was carried out by a judge specialized in the matter.

In both the UK and the US, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard was lying. To support her case, they attacked her character, her personality, and her decisions (including those that pointed to the commission of infidelity), seeking to discredit her in order to encourage the conclusion that she was indeed the abusive party in the relationship. .

It is a common defense strategy in cases of sexual abuse and domestic violence, which is known as DARVO, an acronym that in English means deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender (denies, attacks and reverses the roles of victim and aggressor). It was defined in 1997 by Jennifer J. Freyd, a psychologist and professor at the University of Oregon, as a behavior exhibited by abusers when they are confronted, seeking to avoid the consequences that the exercise of violence may bring about.

The goal of the DARVO strategy is to change the conversation about whether an abuser actually committed abuse, casting doubt on the victim and her credibility. Today many lawyers and judges are trained to recognize these elements and not take them into consideration when assessing the evidence. However, Freyd’s research has shown that the strategy is effective for people who are unfamiliar with its elements. Presumably the jurors are among them, and would be vulnerable to allegations and counter-arguments aimed at discrediting the victim.

The effectiveness of this technique is also because, in recent years, women have publicly exposed their harassers through movements such as #MeToo, which has generated a perception of vulnerability even among men who have never even had the impulse to attack a woman, as well as among women who fear being branded as radical. The DARVO strategy, thus, gains effectiveness by claiming the decency of the male gender. Hence, Depp’s team accompanied this time the legal strategy with the media, through #JusticeForJohnny.

For the UK judge, whether or not Amber Heard cheated on Depp had no probative value. He also did not consider Heard’s behaviors towards her previous romantic partners. What he did consider was, first of all, the consideration that, as a general rule, sexual abuse and domestic violence occur in private settings, so that a victim’s statement constitutes in itself the most important element of evidence. important. However, to the members of the American jury, the lack of technical preparation to avoid the emotion that contradicts their general idea of ​​how a victim looks and behaves (Heard is far from passing for a vulnerable woman, since she even acknowledged assaulting Depp as a means of defense) made them susceptible to surrendering to the DARVO technique, as well as millions of viewers who have reproduced tweets, videos and memes on social networks claiming the figure of Johnny Depp.

I think it unlikely that there is any woman who wants the company of a man who proposed to his best friend Paul Bettany “drown, burn, rape the corpse of the dog while laughing to make sure she’s dead.” Nor do I think that thousands of decent men endorse the violent behavior displayed by Depp.

The DARVO strategy is so effective in confounding the logical capacity of individuals from the management of emotions, that 5 men and 2 women concluded that Amber Heard lied in her article regarding Johnny Depp’s aggressive behavior, and at the same time concluded that Johnny Depp’s lawyers lied when they claimed that Amber Heard had lied. Hence the sentence that condemns the payment to both parties.

The truth is that the valuable opportunity to talk about the dynamics of violence that this particular case offered in such an explicit way for millions of viewers has been lost.

Depp did not win, justice lost. Heard did not lose, violence won, amplified through different types of media. He did not gain the truth, and much decency was lost in the process. Depp is likely to move on with her life, but, as Heard rightly said, years of fighting for victims’ rights and women’s access to a life free of violence have been lost.

However, Jennifer Freyd herself has said be confident that the pernicious effects of this case “can be reversed through research and education.” Indeed, the public attention that the trial received has sparked a wide discussion around issues such as the DARVO strategy. An increasing number of people becoming aware of its existence and learning how to combat it could help reverse not only the proliferation of judgments like the one issued by the jury in Fairfax, but also the cycles of gender-based violence.