The condition of Chris Evans to return as Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chris Evans is promoting the new Pixar movie, ‘Lightyear’, where he gives voice to Buzz, the astronaut who inspired the toy from the ‘Toy Story’ saga, and of course, the subject of Marvel has come up during the interviews . Although he has turned the page, he will always be linked to Captain America and many are already wondering if there is even a remote possibility of see him again one day in the skin of Steve Rogers in a future project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During an interview for Phase Zero, the ComicBook.com website podcast, journalist Brandon Davis asked Evans about the rumors about a hypothetical return to the MCU, specifically to tell the story of how Cap returned the Infinity Stones. The actor, of course, was cautious in his response, although he does not seem to close the door entirely on retaking the character in the future. On one condition, yes.

“Yes, that’s something people would like to see”says Evans in reference to the plot of the Infinity Stones. “I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but I don’t know if… you know… It’s difficult… It was a very good tour and I’m happy with it. It’s very valuable for me. would have to be perfect“. And adds, “I would be scared to touch something that I hold so dear and that character means so much, so much to me. Revisiting it would be a difficult task“.

Chris Evans opens up about returning as Captain America! “It would be a tall order.” #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/ZsbAGANXGr ? Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) June 10, 2022

To Infinity and Beyond Marvel

Although we cannot completely rule out seeing Evans as Steve Rogers again, especially now that anything seems possible at Marvel Studios, it is clear that the popular performer wants to continue his career outside of Marvel.

For now, on June 17 we will have him as Buzz in the original version of ‘Lightyear’, and very soon he will share the bill with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in ‘The Invisible Agent’, an ambitious Netflix action thriller where he returns to work under the orders of Joe and Anthony Russo after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. And then will not slow down, with several large-scale projects already underway: ‘Ghosted’, where he will coincide again with De Armas, ‘Red One’, with Dwayne Johnson, and ‘Project Artemis’, which will mark his new meeting with Scarlett Johansson.