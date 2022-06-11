The cars that Paloma Jiménez, the wife of Vin Diesel, would inherit

The actor who brought Dominic Toretto to life has his own collection of high-end cars. His successful career allowed him to acquire this millionaire garage, which his wife, Paloma Jiménez, would one day inherit. Slide and find out more!

June 11, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Known for his starring role in Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel has positioned itself as one of the best action actors from Hollywood. He is also notable for being film producer and do the dubbing of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Currently, it is married to Mexican model, Paloma Jiménez.

Their relationship began in 2007, and in 2008 they decided to have their first daughter. They currently have three children. with whom they upload photos and videos to their social networks. Secondly, the actor during all these years developed a great fanaticism for luxury cars until you own your own millionaire collection. Today in torkwe will show you some of the models that could pass into the possession of the 38-year-old Mexican:

1) 1994 Toyota Supra

The 1994 Toyota Supra model.

Vin Diesel kept this car that his partner Paul Walker used in the first installment of Fast and Furious. The Toyota Supra 1994 count with one turbocharged engine That allows him go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its value starts from 120 thousand dollars. However, it could be auctioned among fans of the saga.

2) Dodge Charger SRT-8

Vin Diesle next to the Dodge Charger SRT-8.

The Dodge Charger is a model that is repeated throughout the American saga. So Vin Diesel couldn’t stay without one. He has a 6.1-liter V8 enginewhich allows you to achieve a maximum power of 425 horsepower. In addition, it reaches acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. Its price is estimated to be 100 thousand dollars.

3) Lykan HyperSport

The Lyakn HyperSport model.

One of the most expensive cars in the collection without a doubt with a value of 3.4 million dollars. This model appeared in the seventh edition of Fast and Furious and the actor was so fascinated that he bought one for himself. The similar price of it is due to the fact that W Motors made only 7 of these copiesand this one contains lights framed in jewels and 420 diamond titanium LED blades.

Definitely, A great fortune in automobiles awaits the Mexican model in the future. And who knows how many more models Diesel will acquire soon.