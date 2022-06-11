The best movie and streaming releases this week

Like every week, REPROFILE we approach you most outstanding premieres both in the cinema and on the various streaming platforms so you can enjoy this weekend taking advantage of the low temperatures.

We started with a comedy to be able to see in the cinema. Is about A patisserie in Notting Hill, a neighborhood made popular by the film by Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. In this case, the film is about a young woman who wants to fulfill her mother’s dream of opening a bakeryasking for the help of a friend and her grandmother.

another premiere is sinister twin, a Finnish horror movie. After a tragic accident in which one of the twins of the couple of protagonists diesthey move to rebuild their lives but things don’t end up going well.

Everything everywhere is a film in which a Chinese immigrant, who after receiving a visit from the Treasury, has the chance to save the world in an incredible twist. For those who want to stay home, the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders a Netflixin which the Shelbys suffer an unexpected loss while dealing with the aftermath of the end of the Dry Law in the United States.

On the other hand, in Prime Video Limitless premiereda Spanish series that narrates the return to the world of Magellan. Finally, it arrives at Disney + Ms Marvelthe comic strip series released in 2013 that It has six episodes.