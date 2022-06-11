The best haircuts for round faces

The long bob is excellent for round faces, it can be with or without a cap, but it must be long. Photo: Getty Images

If you want to cut your hair, choose a change of look, avoid the typical, a casual highlight or a routine cut, there are always fashionable options.

However, we do not always know which cut is ideal for our features, which will really favor us, and that is why we resort to that old expression that makes so much sense: “From fashion, what suits you.”

You can find a new, risky and comfortable style, you don’t have to sacrifice change for comfort and vice versa. You can only be guided by the type of face you have and the type of hair.

Knowing what haircut suits you according to your featuresyou can look much more beautiful, without the need to put on too much makeup, or buy new clothes. If you have round face this season there are many cuts that will suit you very well.

What haircuts look good on a round face

According to an interview with the newspaper El mundo, the hairdresser Anna Sorianostates that: “if the forehead is wide, you can opt for a square bangs with the aim of changing the rounded oval of the face, but also for elongated sideburns that mark the cheekbone and stylize the features”.

In addition, the long bob, like the one worn by Natalie Portman, is ideal, even if it doesn’t seem like it:

The long bob It is a midi cut whose magic is to balance the shapes of the face in its entirety. If you comb your hair down the middle, and leave the paraded sidesan effect is generated that makes the face more vertical, which achieves stylize the face.

Medium hair has good advantages because frame the factionsallows you to play with the capul or bangs, the layers and the volumes to give shape and movement to the hair.

Capul or bangs, how to use it?

Eduardo Sánchez of Maison Eduardo Sanchez in Madrid told El Mundo newspaper: “The key to making it ultra-flattering and versatile is for it to fit. exposing a part of the forehead and cut it with a soft parade leave the sides longer to stylize the features. It’s perfect for rounder faces.”

We also recommend capul not too short, but the other way around, a little long and voluminous as this It will give the impression of a longer forehead, which helps to refine very round faces.

