The 10 Best Movies Starring Will Smith And One That Beats All The Others

An icon of the 90s, Will Smith little by little he has been climbing as an actor after becoming especially famous with the funny sitcom The prince of Bel Airbecoming one of the great stars of Hollywood and one of the most beloved actors.

At least that’s how it was until the controversial incident that took place at the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the ceremony for making a joke about his wife.

This has caused the Oscar winner’s career to falter seriously, losing several interesting projects along the way, in addition to having been sanctioned by the directors of the academy, prohibiting him from attending the Oscars for a decade.

But today we have not come to talk about all the controversy surrounding the actor (which has already been talked about enough), but to focus on his professional career as an actor, reviewing what we consider to be The 10 Best Will Smith Movies And One That Beats Them All.

TWO REBEL POLICEMEN

Year : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. Director : Michael Bay

: Michael Bay Gender: Action Comedy

Undoubtedly Will Smith’s most outstanding first film, Two rogue policemen is a popular action saga directed by Michael Bay in which Smith shares the lead with Martin Lawrence.

The film follows Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), a quirky couple of cops who are assigned the case of locating a stash of heroin valued at over $100 million that has been stolen from the Miami police warehouse itself..

The only clue that these “police cops” have to be able to advance minimally in the investigation is that of a young witness, a police informer, who will help them identify the robbers, and whom they will have to protect. Here you can read our review of Two Rebel Policemen.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Year : nineteen ninety six

: nineteen ninety six Duration : 145 min.

: 145 min. Director : Roland Emmerich

: Roland Emmerich Gender: Science Fiction / Action

Of course the 90s was the time when Will Smith had a good repertoire of films that for many ended up being iconic.

We have a good example of this in independence daya science fiction film directed by Roland Emmerich in which Will Smith stars alongside Jeff Goldburn, Bill Pullman and Margaret Colin, among others.

Its plot places us on the eve of July 4, where gigantic spaceships appear in the sky and begin to attack the planet by launching destructive rays against the largest cities in the world.

The only hope of salvation lies in the hands of a few survivors, who come together planning a massive attack on the aliens before it’s too late. This is our review of Independence Day.

MEN IN BLACK

Year : 1997

: 1997 Duration : 98 min.

: 98 min. Director : Barry Sonnenfeld

: Barry Sonnenfeld Gender: Sci-Fi Action Comedy

Following with most famous will smith movies could not miss Men in Blacka film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld in which Smith co-starred with Tommy Lee Jones.

The actor plays Agent J, a newcomer rookie to a secret organization that seeks to protect Earth from the aliens that live among us.

During his initiation into the agency, Agent J along with his superior and mentor Agent K end up discovering a galactic terrorist who intends to end all humanity.

PUBLIC ENEMY

Year : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 132 min.

: 132 min. Director : Tony Scott

: Tony Scott Gender: Action Thriller

Another of the best will smith movies it is Public Enemyan intense action thriller directed by Tony Scott and in which the actor stars alongside Gene Hackman.

It tells the story of Robert Clayton, a lawyer whose life changes abruptly due to a mere coincidence that causes him to find himself in the crosshairs of the National Rifle Association (NSA).

Accidentally comes into your hands a videotape with the images of the assassination of a member of the United States Congress, in which government agents appear involved.

With the country behind him, Robert can only count on the help of Bill, a former member of the NSA, to get out of this plot.

ALI

Year : 2001

: 2001 Duration : 167 min.

: 167 min. Director : Michael Mann

: Michael Mann Gender: Biographical

Directed by Michael Mann Ali is a biographical film based on the life of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali starring Will Smith, whose performance earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The film focuses on the boxer’s career between 1964 and 1974, where shows how Cassius Clay ended up becoming Muhammad Ali with his great triumphsin addition to its controversies.

I’M LEGEND

Year : 2007

: 2007 Duration : 100 min.

: 100 min. Director : Francis Lawrence

: Francis Lawrence Gender: Science Fiction / Action

Inside of the Will Smith’s most notable films we have I’m legendfilm directed by Francis Lawrence whose plot is based on the novel by Richard Matheson.

It tells the story of Robert Neville, a scientist who is the last survivor of a virus that has caused humanity to turn into thirsty vampires eager to drink their blood.

During the day he lives in a state of alert, like a hunter, and looks for the undead while they sleep. But during the night he must hide from them and wait for dawn.

Being immune to the virus, Robert must find a cure with his blood to save the human race before mutant vampires end his life..

SEVEN SOULS

Year : 2008

: 2008 Duration : 118 min.

: 118 min. Director : Gabriele Muccino

: Gabriele Muccino Gender: Drama

Directed by Gabriele Muccino, Seven souls is a drama starring Will Smith alongside Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Barry Pepper and Elpidia Carrillo, among others.

Its plot revolves around Ben Thomas, a Los Angeles tax inspector who gets in touch with some people to help them. Nevertheless, the reasons that move him to act like this are a mystery.

But his unspeakable plans are shaken when he meets Emily Posa, a sick young woman investigated by the hacienda with whom he begins to have strong feelings towards her.

THE TRUTH HURTS

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 123 min.

: 123 min. Director : Peter Landesmann

: Peter Landesmann Gender: Drama

Continuing with the good Will Smith dramas we have The truth hurtsa film directed by Peter Landesman in which the actor stars alongside, among others, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Albert Brooks and David Morse.

Based on true events, the film tells the story of Dr. Bennet Omalu, a forensic neuropathologist who found a link between concussions in NFL players and brain disorders.

Thus, the doctor discovered post-concussion syndrome, a pathology that led to the suicide of numerous professional American football players.

ALADDIN

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 128 min.

: 128 min. Director : Guy Richie

: Guy Richie Gender: Adventure

Another of the best will smith movies it is Aladdina film based on the Disney animation classic in which the actor shares the poster with Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Chico Kenzari and Billy Magnussen, among others.

Its plot follows Aladdin, a lovable yet unlucky petty thief who ends up falling in love with the Sultan’s daughter, Princess Jasmine.

To try to win her over, he accepts Jafar’s challenge, which consists of entering a cave in the middle of the desert to find a magic lamp that will grant him all his wishes.

That’s where Aladdin will meet the charismatic Genie, starting an adventure like never before imagined. Here you can read our review of Aladdin.

THE WILLIAMS METHOD

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 138 min.

: 138 min. Director : Reinaldo Marcus Green

: Reinaldo Marcus Green Gender: biographical drama

Of course, it could not be missing among the best will smith performances the film that won him the Oscar for Best Actor, Williams method.

This biopic follows the story of Richard Williams, father and mentor to Venus and Serena Williams, two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time.

Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using risky and unconventional methods, he developed a plan that ended up marking an era in the sport of tennis. You can read our review of The Williams Method here.

LOOKING FOR HAPPINESS

Year : 2006

: 2006 Duration : 116 min.

: 116 min. Director : Gabriele Muccino

: Gabriele Muccino Gender: Drama

Within all its interpretations, without a doubt the Will Smith movie that beats all others is Looking for happinessa dramatic film in which he stars alongside his son Jaden Smith and with which he had an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Based on true events, the film follows Chris Gardner, a brilliant and talented salesman who, because his job does not allow him to provide for his most basic needs, is kicked out with his five-year-old son from their San Francisco apartment.

With nowhere to go, when Chris lands an internship at a prestigious stock brokerage, father and son will have to face many adversities to make their dream of a better life come true.

Here we end our review of The 10 Best Will Smith Movies And One That Beats Them All. If you want more recommendations from other Hollywood stars, here we leave you the best Emma Stone movies, where to see them and one that surpasses them all.