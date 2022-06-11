Recently Netflix premiered “Claw”, the new film by Adam Sandler and which has achieved positive reviews in the United States.

The film tells the story of an unlucky basketball scout who finds an exceptional player in Spain and sets out to prove they can make it in the United States.

The film has received positive reviews from American critics and Sandler was once again highlighted by specialists, as he did in 2019 with the acclaimed Rough Diamonds.

Within that framework, we leave you the 10 best Adam Sandler movies according to IMDb.

It is worth mentioning that the website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

10 Best Adam Sandler Movies

10.- Hotel Transylvania 2 (6.6)

Dracula and his friends try to get his half-human, half-vampire grandson to bring out his inner monster to get Mavis to leave the hotel. It is found on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

9.- As if it were the first time (6.8)

Henry Roth is a man afraid of commitment until he meets the beautiful Lucy. They like each other and Henry believes that he has finally found the girl of his dreams, until he discovers that he has lost his short-term memory and forgets everything that has happened each day. On HBO Max and Netflix.

8.- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (6.9)

An estranged family gathers in New York City to celebrate their father’s artwork. It’s on Netflix.

7.- The best of my weddings (6.9)

Robbie is a singer and Julia is a waitress, and they are both engaged…but to the wrong person. Fortune will intervene to help them discover each other. On HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

6.- Hotel Transylvania (7.0)

Dracula, who runs a high-end resort far from the human world, becomes overprotective when a boy discovers the resort and falls in love with his teenage daughter. Available on HBO Max

5. Happy Gilmore (7.0)

A rejected hockey player puts his skills on the golf course to save his grandmother’s house.

4.- Intoxicated with love (7.3)

A psychologically troubled salesman strikes up a romantic relationship with an English woman while being blackmailed for a hot phone line. Found on HBO Max

3.- Claw (7.3)

A failed basketball scout discovers a phenomenal street basketball player while in Spain and sees an opportunity to return to the NBA. Available on Netflix

2.- Reign Over Me (7.4)

A man who lost his family in the 9/11 attack on New York City meets an old college buddy. Rekindling the friendship seems to help her recover from his pain.

1.- Rough diamonds (7.4)

In the diamond district of New York, Howard Ratner, the jeweler of the famous, must pay a significant debt. On Netflix.