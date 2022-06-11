Tata Martino did not guarantee the presence of Lainez and Marcelo Flores in Qatar

In the Mexican teamall players must earn their place to reach Qatar 2022even the youngest, so the coach let him know Gerardo Martinowho did not guarantee the presence of elements such as Diego Lainez Y Marcelo Floreswho have been in the ‘Tri’ calls.

Although both footballers have not had a record full of activity with the national team, Martino found in them qualities that justify their calls, but this is not a guarantee that they will be considered for the World Cup, since they must show their best level both individually and collectively.

“We are very confident in Diego and its capacity. He has been summoned in these five games, but he has had a final part of the Spanish tournament with very few minutes, we understand that he is a footballer who has often given us good answers. He is going to have more participation in the two remaining games, they are in no way decisive for him, ”he declared in a conference.

While, referring particularly to the midfielder Marcelo Floreshighlighted the possibility of giving him participation in the following duels of the tricolor team and the opportunity he has to nurture himself professionally to know what it means to represent this country.

“Surely he will have minutes, in these two games, but with Marcelo everything that can grow around the best soccer players that Mexico has. Now what he is doing is living with those who could be his future companions or figures who may not be around in a short time. What is most useful in this stage of Marcelo here it is so that he knows what it is to be a national team, then he has to build a career at an individual level to be considered in the future”, he said.

