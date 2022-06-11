stunning new media center

The new generation of Volkswagen Amarok has been revealed in a series of previews of the brand. This is one more.

Volkswagen Amarok It will soon reach its second commercial cycle, and its premiere is being prepared, although with no set release date. Instead, the brand is presenting several of its outstanding novelties, in advance videos and images.

A new teaser official was published in the last hours, leaving the design of its new media center. That will at least be one of the features it will have in common with the 2023 Ford Ranger related to the Volkswagen pick-up.

The evolution will not be only visual because the technological equipment on board will be significantly expanded, with new connectivity features and driving assistance. The appearance of the front panel and other elements are also fully defined in the images.

Interior view: Volkswagen Amarok 2023

Going into detail of the advancement of the brand, the second generation Volkswagen Amarok will be equipped with a new vertical touch screen high resolution, which is located above the center console and between the ventilation outlets of new design with chrome trim.

The physical buttons and command have been reduced, and the front panel will have a more fluid and minimalist design. straight lines and a volkswagen estate steering wheel, which has been seen in other recent releases such as Nivus and Taos. Elements with which the own seal is marked on the vehicle.

Among the novelties described by the brand, it was reported that Amarok 2023 will have more than 30 driving assistance functionsof which the vast majority are incorporated by first time to the pick-upsuch as adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

Volkswagen said that the driver will be able to interact with the pick-up using the new application available We Connect. It will be useful to start the engine, control the air conditioning and open the vehicle remotely. The media center will be permanently online to receive information in real time.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.