Strange World, the 61st Disney classic arrives in theaters

From the creators of “Frozen” and “Encanto“, Comes to the cinema a new dream on film signed Disney. The title chosen is Strange Worldalthough it was initially known as Searcher Clade. It will make its theatrical debut on November 24, 2022. We will therefore have to wait a little longer before we can appreciate this new project of the studios: a vital, energetic and colorful filmsuitable for the whole family and full of peculiarities to discover, as indeed all the feature films resulting frominspiration creative from the Disney producers.

61st Disney classic, after “Encanto” And “Raya and the last dragon”, The film was produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and directed by Don HallGlenwood US director and screenwriter best known for directing Winnie the Pooh – New adventures in the 100 Acre Wood, Big Hero 6 (winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2015) e Raya and the last dragon.

At the center the legendaries Cladeone family from explorers protagonists of a journey to discover a mysterious world populated by fantastic creatures, a dimension that has the impossibleas we read in the teaser trailer of the film published a few days ago from the pages Walt Disney Studios.

Plot

When the Clades set out on a journey to carry out a mission, various setbacks arise between them, but they will be forced to put them aside when they make a sensational discovery: a mysterious world populated by fantastic creatures.

Disney also opens up more and more to the world, trying each time to take the public to distant places that can represent various lifestyles, between culture and a sense of community. This time for Strange World the screenwriters chose as “location”A bizarre world with indefinite features, a place that enriches the film thanks to some of its fundamental characteristics such as colors, fantastic things never seen on Earth, an overwhelming sense of joy.

There is not much information yet regarding the cast of voice actors he will be working on Strange World. At the moment Jake Gyllenhaal (Spirit – The rebel) is the only official name. To be confirmed yet Alan Tudick (Encanto), Ethan Pugiotto (The Adventures of Snoopy), rapper and former model Nicki Minaj (Angry Birds 2 – Enemies friends forever) Martin Lawrence (Boog & Elliot chasing friends), comedian Carol Burnett (Toy Story 4) and singer Bruno Mars (Rio 2).