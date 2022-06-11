Starting from June 9, UCI Cinemas launches 5 summer reviews for a summer full of emotions

From Happy Kids to the Harry Potter saga, from comedies to horror films, to cult movies

MILAN – UCI Cinemas, the main cinema circuit in Italy with 41 multiplexes for a total of 419 screens, is launching a summer season full of events for all fans of great cinema. Thanks to the arrival of 5 reviews that will be scheduled every day of the week starting from 9 June, UCI Cinemas will be a summer full of emotions, magic, fun and even great thrills. A unique opportunity to see once again on the big screen at a reduced price masterpieces that have marked the history of cinema, but also films dedicated to the family, sagas that have smashed the box office around the world, hilarious comedies and famous titles of the genre horror. The titles of the various reviews will be scheduled for a week (from Thursday to the following Wednesday as part of both afternoon and evening shows) and the price of tickets to attend the screenings varies from 4 to 6 euros.

As part of the afternoon programming, all UCI Cinemas multiplexes will propose starting from June 9 the review Happy Kidsthe one dedicated to children and the whole family, e The Magic of Harry Potter, the exhibition dedicated to the mythical saga of the most famous wizard in the world. Happy Kids will be inaugurated Mia and The White Lion, the film directed by Gilles de Maistre and distributed by Eagle Pictures that tells the story of the friendship between little Mia and Charlie, a rare specimen of white lion. The cost of the single ticket is only 4 euros. The Harry Potter review will obviously open with the first chapter of the saga, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the feature film distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures which marked the worldwide success of the three protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The cost of the single ticket is only 5 €.

As part of the evening shows, on the other hand, the UCI Cinemas multiplexes will propose the review Summer Comediesdedicated to the funniest Italian films of recent years, which will be inaugurated by Tolo Tolothe film directed and starring Checco Zalone and distributed by Medusa which sees the protagonist emigrate to Africa in search of a better life, and the review Horror cinema which will open with the clown born from the pen of Stephen King, IT. The price of the single ticket of the Comedie d’Estate review is equal to 5 €while that of the Cinema Horror review is equal to 6 euros.

There will also be one in planning soon Anime reviewwhich will include some of the most interesting Japanese animated titles.

In the multiplexes of UCI Bicocca (MI), UCI Luxe Campi Bisenzio (FI), UCI Casoria (NA), UCI Fiumara (GE), UCI Lissone (MB), UCI Cinepolis Marcianise (CE), UCI Luxe Marcon (VE), UCI Molfetta (BA), UCI Orio (BG), UCI Parco Leonardo (RM), UCI Porta di Roma (RM), UCI Reggio Emilia (RE), UCI Romagna Savignano sul Rubicone (FC), UCI RomaEst (RM) and UCI Turin Lingotto (TO) will instead be inaugurated the exhibition dedicated to Cult Movies which will open with The Goonies, Richard Donner’s film, released by Warner Bros. Pictures, starring a wild group of kids born and raised in the Goon Docks neighborhood, who have to say goodbye to their homes. In this case, afternoon and evening shows are provided for the price of 5 € per ticket.

You can buy paper-less tickets via the APP and electronic tickets on the website www.ucicinemas.it with the possibility of avoiding the queue at the cash desks with –FILA + FILM. However, the public can also purchase tickets through the call center (892,960) and the self-service ticket machines on site. The ticket will be nominative if purchased online, while a register of names of customers is required at the ticket offices, as per regulation. For more information, visit the website www.ucicinemas.it or the official UCI Cinemas Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/ucicinemasitalia. Alternatively, contact the call center at 892.960.

Below is the program of the six reviews and a summary of the list of UCI multiplexes in which they are scheduled

HAPPY KIDS (https://www.ucicinemas.it/happykids-estate/)

From 9 to 15 June – Mia and The White Lion;

From 16 to 22 June – Me Contro Te Il Film – Lost in time;

From 23 to 29 June – Sing 2;

From 30 June to 6 July – Despicable Me 2;

From 7 to 13 July – Despicable Me 3;

July 14-20 – The Addams Family;

July 21 to 27 – The Addams Family 2;

From July 28 to August 3 – Minions;

From 4 to 10 August – Detective Pikachu.

THE MAGIC OF HARRY POTTER (https://www.ucicinemas.it/harrypotter-estate/)

From 9 to 15 June – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone;

From 16 to 22 June – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets;

June 23-29 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban;

From 30 June to 6 July – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire;

From 7 to 13 July – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix;

From 14 to 20 July – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince;

From 21 to 27 July – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1;

From July 28 to August 3 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

SUMMER COMEDIES (https://www.ucicinemas.it/commedie-estate/)

From 9 to 15 June – Tolo Tolo;

From 16 to 22 June – Like a cat on the ring road;

From 23 to 29 June – Come un gatto in ring road 2;

From 30 June to 6 July – 10 days without mother;

From 7 to 13 July – I hate summer;

From 14 to 20 July – Poor but very rich;

From 21 to 27 July – The King’s Musketeers;

From July 28 to August 3 – The Rich, the Poor and the Butler;

From 4 to 10 August – Friends as before;

From 11 to 17 August – Tuttopposto.

CINEMA HORROR (https://www.ucicinemas.it/cinemahorror-estate/)

From 9 to 15 June – IT;

From 16 to 22 June – IT – Chapter two;

From 23 to 29 June – Annabelle;

From June 30 to July 6 – Annabelle 2: Creation;

From 7 to 13 July – Annabelle 3;

From 14 to 20 July – The Conjuring – By order of the devil;

From 21 to 27 July – The evocation – The Conjuring;

From July 28 to August 3 – Escape – Get Out;

From 4 to 10 August – Noi.

CULT MOVIES (https://www.ucicinemas.it/cultmovies-estate/)

From 9 to 15 June – The Goonies;

From 30 June to 6 July – A Clockwork Orange;

From 7 to 13 July – The Shining;

From 14 to 20 July – Vertigo (in the original version with Italian subtitles);

From 21 to 27 July – La Dolce Vita;

From July 28 to August 3 – Elephant Man (in original version with Italian subtitles);

From 4 to 10 August – Apocalypse Now

The ODEON Cinemas Group is the most important European cinema circuit and belongs to the company AMC Entertainment Holdings. In Italy it has 41 cinemas, for a total of 419 screens.