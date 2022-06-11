Squeezed to death

Batman fans embrace all kinds of cinematic storylines involving the most profitable and manipulable neo-noir superhero crime adaptation DC Comics has ever produced. This time, in the hands of Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson plays the vigilante bat man in “The Batman”, who instills paralyzing fear in the wicked and Machiavellian minds of the criminality that stalks Gotham City.

He has few friends, who don’t help him much at the good time of revenge, but he manages against a rare breed of serial killer who operates in the underworld, territory of this new Batman.

Pattinson, who has already shown plenty of talent, if they let him act like in “The Devil at All Hours” (2020), by Antonio Campos; he is willing to make previous Batmans forgettable. For this reason, this new, more gothic reddish-black film has up to five minutes of deleted scenes from the Arkham scene, awaiting the sequel promised for 2024. The visual story promises as well as frustrates, but a degree of visual savagery unscathed in his search for the perfect creation of a superhero already exploited to exhaustion.

Its almost three hours of impressive style leaves Christopher Nolan’s trilogy about the most exploited of superheroes since the past and glorious days of movie serials short. With Pattison, the past of Wayne and Batman reaches high points of a corrupt past of their own ilk, in a skillful and well-handled thriller with the recurrent inventions of the genre for the taste of the fans and the offer portfolio of the great producers and platforms today. Some names appear in her cast, such as John Turturro, Colin Farrell and, of course, Zoë Kravitz, which make her even more attractive.

Batman, who has been everything: Knight of the Night, eternal character, immeasurable in comics, guardian of the law, dark hero and member of the Justice League, has faced all kinds of dangers and even major calamities, like the very Superman, and everything has returned.

Batman is one of those rare characters who does trust to enter the body shop and paint to renew himself in each movie. As has happened now in the Matt Reeves film, where it seems that high-octane gasoline runs through Pattinson’s veins, that he does not touch his heart to apply the law (his law of his) in the midst of excess.

The new Joker is Barry Keoghan, who follows in the footsteps of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. The character, as such, does not respect and follow his own rules as a villain. However, this is another variant of the mortal enemy that Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale have suffered, with which Pattinson has to deal in the expansion of the new franchise that was uncovered a few weeks ago in the black market of the Knight of the Night.