Spot Just Eat 2022, Katy Perry, delivery, testimonial, song, advertising

Katy Perry is the new testimonial of the company specializing in home delivery of food.

On the main television networks it is airing it Just Eat commercial, license plate 2022. The testimonial is the American artist Katy Perry. Advertising is written and directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin. The resumed were held in Los Angeles in collaboration with the production company Radical Media.

Just Eat, presentation of the advertisement

Just Eat is a company born in Denmark in 2001 and is specializing in home delivery of food. In a few years, the network service has expanded to various countries around the world, also reaching America, Asia and Australia. In 2007 Just Eat also reached Italy.

The home delivery sector, especially in recent years, has undergone a strong increase becoming an increasingly competitive field. Just Eat tries to provide customers the most wide range of participating restaurants to offer a conspicuous amount of culinary products to taste. All delivered in fast times, and reasonably priced, from one dense network of drivers.

The commercial is aimed not only at regulars but also at curiouswho have not never ordered before meals through their app. Today home deliveries no longer take place only in evening band. It is now possible place an order at any time of day, from breakfast in the morningto the lunch to be consumed in the officeat the dinner alone or in company.

Spot Just Eat, Katy Perry testimonial

After Snoop Dogg, the new testimonial is Katy Perry. A almost natural choice as the American star has worn clothes reminiscent of certain types of food on various occasions. We remember her for example in 2019 when she showed up at the Met Galato raise funds for the Costume Institute of New York, disguised as a hamburger.

For his own artistic performances he is also dressed as a mushroom or covered her body with vegetables for the single’s video clip Bon appétit. The foods also I am a recurring theme also in his other passages.

Spot Just Eatstory, setting

The scenography of the new Just Eat 2022 commercial is colorful, extravagant and stands halfway between the fairytale world, a cartoon and a fantasy film.

The commercial opens with the Just Eat driver that arrives at Katy Perry’s home ringing the bell that reproduces his face. The protagonist runs happily to the door and welcomes him with a radiant smile, wearing curlers, a pink bow on the breast and a blue tulle skirt. She immediately locks herself in the house after having grabbed the bag with agility.

In the next scene, Katy Perry is seated on the sofa while enjoying the sushi in the company of his two dogs. She meanwhile she is engaged in the vision of a Cartoon where she is always the protagonist.

The next day there testimonial has breakfast with some diners, surrounded by substantial quantities of pancakes and orange juice. The setting is clearly inspired by Alice in Wonderland in the Mad Hatter’s tea scene. Just Eat however is ready to deliver food even in extreme conditionseven when Katy Perry in the cold is waiting for her order.

The last part is dedicated instead exclusively to food and culinary traditions. Katy Perry appears with a egg used as brooch while tasting some ramen or with one slice of cheese for hat while enjoy some pizza. There is also a reference to Mexican cuisine with the portion of tacos.

Advertising also gives space to sweets. In fact, in the final scene Katy Perry, in the shape of a cake, is surrounded by a group of dancers dressed as ice cream.

Spot Just Eatanalyses

Just Eat had to make an advertisement aimed at being broadcast internationallytherefore it needed a face familiar. She has also chosen a creative, ironic woman who feels perfectly at ease in her role.

To strengthen the imaginative climate of advertising is the song Did somebody say, by Snopp Dogg. The music and the text, however, have been revisited for the occasion. The intent is to differentiate it from the version used in the previous spot.

Katy Perry indeed plays a cheerful ditty and catchy, far from the atmosphere R.‘n‘B of the American rapper. The text focuses on being able to order on Just Eat quickly and easily. In the chorus plays the sound of the bell, which symbolizes happiness in receiving food ordered online. Emotion that is the leitmotif of the whole commercial.