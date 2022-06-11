shorts kill the catwalk star

The latest from director Paolo Sorrentino stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. Actresses look for happiness in little things, in the manner of Groucho Marx: a small Italian palace, a small emerald necklace, a small ruby ​​ring. “In the search for wonder there are never endings, only beginnings,” is the message. The impeccably crafted short film ‘Unexpected wonders’ takes as much advantage of that light that only floats in Rome as it does of the overwhelming Bulgari jewelry it promotes. The premiere of the ‘fashion film’, lasting just over two minutes, was preceded by several ‘teasers’, like a movie.

Before Paolo Sorrentino, Roman Polanski directed the short film ‘A Therapy’ for Pradain which Ben Kingsley plays a psychiatrist who, as the session progresses with Helena Bonham Carter, she loses the thread to concentrate on the coat with a feathered collar that she has left hanging before starting the consultation and that she will end up trying on in front of the mirror with greed. “Everyone looks good on Prada,” the ironic tape concludes.

Also Darren Aronofsky shot for Yves Saint Laurent; Sofia Coppola for Chanel Y Luca Guadanigno for Fendi to give just a few examples. That the most select cinema is put at the service of fashion proves designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada right, who recently declared: “The important thing when you have a design studio is your video director, it’s as if he were a director cinema”. After the pandemic there was a big change: “People had to adapt not to parade and to make ‘fashion films’ -says the designer-. The one with the best video will win, the image will be the most important thing, much more than the product.

Although the relationship between fashion and cinema goes back a long way, one of the first ‘fashion films’, understood as a short film with a certain plot and cinematographic bill, was that of Chanel nº5 starring Nicole Kidman in 2004. The actress put herself under the orders of Baz Luhrman, still recent hit of both with ‘Moulin Rouge’, and they recycled the plot: an unhappy star meets a handsome anonymous boy (Rodrigo Santoro) and they have a dalliance, in this case on the rooftops of New York, with the double C of Chanel illuminated by light bulbs. The ‘fashion film’, the most expensive made until then, cost 33 million dollars. In 2000, ‘SHOWstudio’ also came on the scene, founded by fashion photographer Nick Knight, a pioneering digital magazine in exploring the new forms of communication typical of the Internet, which encouraged designers to show their new collections with videos.

However, at the beginning of the millennium, the big brands were still clinging to fashion photography and the catwalk as the preferred tools to show their novelties. This is how the Valencian remembers it Victor Claramuntwho at that time was dedicated to graphic design and currently has won the five most prestigious fashion film festivals in the worldlike La Jolla in Los Angeles or the Berlin Fashion Film Festival.

“Now the film is made first and that’s where the visual ‘key’ comes from [referencia de la campaña], even Armani asks you what the moment is for you, the one that everyone is going to remember, to later do the graphic campaign”, he explains. “When I arrived it was the other way around, the photographer had seven days and whoever was shooting the ‘fashion film’ worked in downtime while the model changed her clothes. This way it was impossible to script anything.”

Víctor Claramunt entered the orbit of the fashion short film in 2015, thanks to his award-winning ‘Breaking Rules’. In his opinion, it was during those years, along with the popularization of the internet and social networkswhen the golden age of ‘fashion film’ began, which the pandemic and the impossibility of organizing events and parades have just consecrated. The boredom and concern that the covid plunged the world into also found a balm in the reverie and the aspirational model of fashion short films, as happened with series like ‘Emily in Paris’ or ‘The Bridgertons’.

Claramunt quotes the short Spike Jonze (director of ‘How to be John Malkovich’ or ‘Her’) for Kenzo in 2016 as a turning point in which the creative possibilities of ‘fashion film’ were understood beyond its advertising purposes, something that video clips had long ago that no one discussed. The director changed the classic melodies of the cologne commercials for electronic music, he spared himself the heartthrob and chose as the visual ‘key’ the girl going through a jump that reminded ‘Matrix’ of Kenzo’s eye made of flowers. Instead of an established star, Spike Jonze also opted for the actress Margaret Qualeydaughter of Andie MacDowell, who was taking her first artistic steps at the time.

Nur Casadevall (Girona, 1990) also noted a change in attitude around the same time: from being seen at the ESCAC film school as “the only ‘freaky’ who made ‘fashion films'”, to being able to earn a living with short films for brands like Tous or Chloé without having to explain to anyone what the format consisted of. “The ‘fashion film’ grows more and more hand in hand with social networks and Instagram and is almost focused on them. The brands ask for very short things, more than a minute is already long, and frenetic montages. Looking for more visual impact and burst of energy”, summarizes. What is worn in ‘fashion films’ changes so much that when she sees a fashion short she can almost guess the year, she confesses. Her tastes have also evolved: instead of the audiovisual tales of Lucrecia Martel for Miu Miu from her student years, she now prefers the futuristic montages of Megaforce for Burberry.

The future of the ‘fashion film’ goes through hybridization, believes Víctor Claramunt: movies and series have incorporated their language and are populated by the brands that sponsor them. One of the latest works that Nur Casadevall shows off on her Instagram is a promotional campaign for the last season of ‘Elite’, on Netflix. It is difficult for him to distinguish the video from a ‘fashion film’ to present the new collection of a major brand.