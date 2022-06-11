Short list of Tony Award nominees is one of the most diverse to date

At a luncheon for nominees Tony Award last month, veteran theater producer Ron Simons he looked around and smiled. It seemed appropriate that the meeting be held in The Rainbow Room (rainbow room) of the Rockefeller Center. “I can guarantee you that I have not seen that many people of color represented in all the categories of the Tony Awards.“, he pointed. “It was a diverse room, I’m so excited and impressed by it”. In the first full season since the death of George Floyd reignited the conversation about race and representation in America, Broadway responded with one of his shortlists for the Tony most diverse to date. Multiple black artists were nominated in each acting category, including three out of five supporting actors in a musical and four out of six supporting actresses in a play. HThere are 16 nominations for black actors out of a possible 33 — a healthy 48%. Compared to the 2016 Tonys — the revelation season that included the various productions of “Hamilton”, “Eclipsed” and the revival of “The Color Purple” (“The color purple”) — 14 of 40 acting nominations for plays and musicals or 35% were people of color. IT MAY INTEREST YOU: A revamped “Hamlet” opens the new season at the New York Metropolitan Opera “We hope that the diversity we see in the season continues to be the norm for Broadway, that this is not just an anomaly or a passing reaction to what we’ve been through, but that it is a reset.“, said Lynn Nottage, the first playwright to be nominated for a play (“Clyde’s”) and a musical (“MJ”) in the same season.

Front left to right, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Karen Burthwright and Sidney Dupont during a screening of “Paradise Square.”

The new group of nominees also boasts more women and people of color. in design categories, such as first-time nominees Palmer-Hefferan for sound design in a work ("The Skin of Our Teeth"), yi zhao for lighting design in a work ("The Skin of Our Teeth") Y Sarafina Bush for costume design in a play ("for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf"). Other milestones this season include L Morgan Lee from "A Strange Loop", who became the first trans artist to be nominated for a Tony. the scene designer adam riggof "The Skin of Our Teeth", became the first gender designer nominated and TOby Marlow, the co-creator of "Six" is the first nominee songwriter and lyricist to be nominated. Eleven artists, including Jaquel Spivey of "A Strange Loop", Myles Frost in "MJ" and Kara Young of "Clyde's", received a nomination for their debut Broadway performances and 10 designers received nominations for their Broadway debuts, as well as creators such as "A Strange Loop" playwright Michael R. Jackson and "Paradise Square" script co-writer Christina Anderson. "I'm very, very excited about all the new voices we're hearing and all the new authors being represented on Broadway for the first time.", said AJ Shivelyactor nominated for "Paradise Square". "I really hope that trend continues". Perhaps where the diversity is most visible is in the oldest play currently on stage in Broadway. "Macbeth", directed by Sam Goldhas a black Lady Macbeth, played by Ruth Neggaa woman in a traditionally male role (Amber Gray plays Banquo), a non-binary actress (Asia Kate Dillon) and representation of people with disabilities (Michael Patrick Thornton).

James Jackson, Jr., L. Morgan Lee, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey, Jason Veasey, and John-Michael Lyles in “A Strange Loop.”

"If the world is a stage, our stage is definitely the world. I am very proud to be there with all the actorssaid Thornton, who uses his wheelchair as a nifty prop to play the nobleman Lennox. Although the performance was seen on Broadway this season, there was also an invisible virus that didn't give a damn. COVID-19 mutations sickened actors in waves that left crucial box office funds starved. Returning audiences often had an appetite only for established and comforting works. Several productions headed by black actors were short-lived, including "Thoughts of a Colored Man", "Chicken and Biscuits" and "Pass Over". They debuted at the end of the year, when Broadway was slowly starting to resume its activities and the public was very fearful. "Thoughts of a Colored Man" ended his season early because he did not have enough healthy actors, at some point he even summoned the author of the play to play a role on stage. One of the most painful blows was the replacement of "for colored girls" by Ntozake Shange, which failed to get enough of an audience. The cast of seven black women included deaf actress Alexandria Wailes and Kenita R. Miller, who until recently was pregnant. It had good reviews and an impressive seven Tony nominations, but it's closing this week. "In previous seasons, if there was a play with seven Tony nominations and the number of rave reviews, the play would have gone on for quite some time.", said Simons, the main producer. "There is an audience for this work. That's not the problem. The problem is that the public goes to the theater to see the play". Despite an excess of inventory and few consumers, there were works that really changed the course, such as "A Strange Loop", a musical about a black and gay playwright, which earned 11 nominations, the most this year, beating established options such as "The Music Man", starring Hugh Jackman. veterans of Broadway they agree that extraordinary productions were available for those strong souls who dared to buy tickets. "I am really proud to be part of one of the voices of Broadway", this year said Anna D Shapirowho directed the work of Tracy Letts nominated for the Tony "T"I have Minutes", exposing hoaxes at the dark core of American history. "I am so impressed by the vitality and dynamism".

Jaquel Spivey, during a performance of “A Strange Loop”.