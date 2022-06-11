Shakira’s mansion in Miami could be her new home without Piqué

Shakira has recently announced his separation with Gerard Piqué after 12 years of relationship and two children, recently increasing speculation about the path that each of them will take, because despite not having married, the separation of assets remains to be resolved, since both have several properties together, in addition to the custody of the little ones, likewise the question rises to where the composer will live, generating suspicions when removing one of her properties that was for sale, since Shakira’s mansion in Miami it had been for sale since 2018, fluctuating in price with the market, suddenly stopping its change of ownership.

You may also like:

Young and blonde, this would be the woman with whom Piqué cheated on Shakira



the singer of “Inevitable” currently still based in Barcelonawithout giving any indication of changing the air, since he was recently seen with his father in that city, while helping him in his rehabilitation after suffering a fall, although it could be theorized that at the end of the school year, Shakira could reconsider his stay close to his ex-partner in Barcelona.

Shakira’s mansion located in Miami had been for sale for many years, with an extension of 2000 square meters, although the house itself measures 900; with two levels, six bedrooms, seven fully equipped bathrooms, a gym, a large kitchen and a games room.

Outside, the farm has a front and a rear garden, which includes a beautiful swimming pool, a private dock to access by boat, and even its own spa area, located in North Bay Drivewhere figures like Ricky Martin, Matt Damon (no, he doesn’t live on Mars) or Jennifer Lopez.

The property initially began at a cost of 14 million dollars in 2018 and would later lower its price to 11 million, however, the capital gain would give the farm a value of 16 million dollars in 2021, something that would greatly benefit the property. singer, who acquired the property in 2001 for the modest amount of 3 million dollars.

Where does Pique live now?

Gerard Piqué also acquired several properties prior to his relationship with Shakira and currently there is a rumor that the footballer returned to his single apartment, located in the center of Barcelona, ​​where it is said that three floors are divided with very spacious rooms, kitchen, dining room, terrace with swimming pool and villa room, which it acquired for 4.5 million Euros in 2009.

You may also like:

Do Henry Cavill and Chris Evans have a crush on Shakira?





Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

