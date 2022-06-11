Scientists discover that dinosaurs did have a navel, see what it was like

A paleontologist from the University of New England and a team of international researchers discovered the first navel found in a dinosaur in a 125-million-year-old fossilized specimen.

Yes ok it is common for land animals to have umbilical scars for at least part of his life, until now no evidence of a navel had been found in any dinosaur, said Phil Bell of the University of New England and author of the study.

The discovery of first dinosaur oblique was made on the 125-million-year-old fossilized skin of a dinosaur known as Psittacosaurusa distant cousin of Triceratops.

This artist’s impression shows the long umbilical scar that was found in the fossilized skin of Psittacosaurus. Image Credit: Irregular Fang Designs. | Photo: University of New England.

” The Psittacosaurus It was a 2-meter-long, two-legged herbivore that lived in China during the Cretaceous period approximately 125 million years ago.” said Bell, who assured that “this revelation gives us an intimate insight into the life and appearance of the animal.”

“The specimen is a superbly preserved skeleton that was found lying on its back, completely covered in fossilized skin. The same specimen made headlines in 2021, when researchers revealed the appearance of its cloaca, the common opening for genitalia and digestive tract, which it shares with birds and reptiles.” indicated the specialist.

The belly button It is the scar that remains after birth when the umbilical cord is severed. However, in reptiles and birds, which hatch from eggs, there is no cord, bell said, who explained that inside the egg there is a yolk sac and other membranes that connect directly to the abdomen of the embryo.

This discovery was made possible because Bell and his colleagues were studying what he describes as “the most important fossil we have to study the skin of dinosaurs“. This required a new “high-tech” approach that would allow them to distinguish the scales that cover the umbilical scar or navel.

The Psittacosaurus fossil under laser fluorescence imaging showing the navel or umbilical scar.

Inset shows a close-up of the distinctive scales surrounding the umbilical scar, shown in blue on the line drawing. | Photo: University of New England.

What is the oblique of dinosaurs like?

According to experts, the umbilical scar, the non-mammalian form of a navel, occurs when the embryo separates from these membranes before leaving the egg. And that’s just what paleontologists say they’ve found in a dinosaur fossil.

Unlike the human navelsthe Psittacosaurus it had a long scar along its belly surrounded by distinctive scales, which was similar to some modern lizards and crocodiles.

Also unlike humans, dinosaurs did not have an umbilical cord due to the fact that they laid eggs. Instead, its yolk sac was attached directly to the body through the slit-like opening like other land animals that lay eggs; it is this opening that is sealed when the animal hatches, leaving the distinctive umbilical scar.