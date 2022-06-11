Santiago Arzamendia, close to being the first reinforcement of La Maquina for the 2022 Opening

Blue Cross He is about to finish the beach stage of his preseason and hopes to close his first incorporation this weekend.

In that sense, RECORD was able to find out that in the offices of The Ferris Wheel there is a “covered” and it could be revealed this weekend when the Machine ends its work period in Cancun.

However, sources close to the cement pit revealed that it is a left side Paraguayan who could arrive to solve the loss of Adrian Aldrete.

The source claims that the player is in celestial orbit and that he is waiting for a response from Diego Aguirrewho has closely followed what they do Alejandro Mayorga and Jaiber Jimenez at the beach jobs in Cancun.

Finally, he assured that the signing could take place this weekend subject to the report that he presents Diego Aguirre.

In the Noria they have put to work to cover the gap left Adrian Aldretewho left the institution this summer to enroll with the UNAM Cougars.

Everything points to Santiago Arzamendia will occupy that square, so the light blue bands will be Guarani, so let’s remember that, on the right side, John Escobar He is the one who occupies that position.

The Paraguayan would be the first element brought by the Uruguayan strategist to reinforce the team for the Apertura 2022 tournament, in which the Blue Cross will seek to obtain its tenth league title.

