Salaries Revealed for Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

The cast of the Harry Potter movies have made a lot of money over the years! Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint played the three main characters Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, over the course of eight films in all. In anticipation of the film franchise’s upcoming 20th anniversary reunion special, we’re taking a look at how much money they’ve made for starring in some of the films.

In “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” Daniel was credited with 1 million dollars, while for “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” the protagonist credited 14 million dollars, and Emma and Rupert quoted 15 million dollars. According to new talk, Radcliffe’s fortune is around $13 million this year.

The Harry Potter interpreter achieved immense fame after playing the lead role in the franchise. After making eight films, the actor also reportedly took home a large check of around $100 million. Recently, the actor will appear in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts,” the reunion special that celebrates two decades since the first film came out.

It will air on January 1 and will also see Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, and more cast and crew. Meanwhile, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is also in the news for making a lot of money this year. According to the Daily Mail, the actor’s firm earned around $13 million this year and increased his net worth to a staggering $120 million after investing money in art, rare books and stocks.

Daniel Radcliffe and his significant heritage

After crediting $1 million for the first film, Daniel’s salary increased with each film. In the end, Daniel made $50 million in total for the last two movies. Aside from signing him, the actor has been careful with his spending, especially after getting a major pay raise for each Harry Potter movie.

In 2016, in an interview with Telephrag, he claimed not to have touched his entire fortune: “I really don’t do anything with my money.” “I’m very grateful for that, because having money means you don’t have to worry about it, which is a very beautiful freedom to have. He also gives me immense freedom in my career,” Radcliffe added.