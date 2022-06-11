Robert Downey Jr. and his massive ‘unfollow’ to the rest of Avengers unleash rumors of a crisis in the ‘Marvel Family’

MADRID, July 7. (CultureLeisure) –

Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to Iron Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. the actor who brought Tony Stark to life seems to have closed that stage on Instagram as well, as some fans have noticed that has stopped following his teammates in the franchise.

As Just Jared points out, the actor has stopped following performers like Chris EvansTom Holland either Chris Hemsworth, among others. This detail has not gone unnoticed and many Internet users have pointed it out on Twitter. “Why has Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed the cast of The Avengers?”one user asked.

“Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed the cast of Marvel on Instagram and changed his header from Iron Man. Including Evans and Holland. Wow,” highlighted another netizen.

“It’s one thing to stop being Iron Man, but what’s wrong with his co-stars? Have I missed something?“A user asked.

“Why has Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed the Marvel cast? What does this mean?”wanted to know a fan.

However, many followers tried to find an explanation. “I think your team manages your account. He probably never used it himself.. It is likely that their team unfollowed them for some reason,” one tweeter said.

“He’s still following them on Twitter, I think this must be a bugat least that’s what I’m telling myself and I will continue to believe that he still follows everyone. Also, this doesn’t necessarily mean your friendship is over.“said another fan.

Judging by his profile, the actor has changed interests and has narrowed down the list of accounts he followsamong which are the World Economic Forum, the Smithsonian museum, the Adidas brand, or the FootPrint Coalition, a coalition created by the interpreter to fight against climate change.