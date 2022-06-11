Robert De Niro is not considered a fan of Taylor Swift

Few people can resist the charms of Taylor Swift. One of them is Robert DeNirothat although he assured that he has all the recording materials of the singer, it is not considered a true “Swiftie”.

In a new interview with Variety, the Hollywood star Was Questioned About Upcoming Screening Of Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Short Film and his talk at the 2022 Tribeca Festival – which the legendary 78-year-old actor co-founded with Jane Rosenthal in 2002 – and revealed whether or not he is a fan.

“I have all his albums,” De Niro told the news outlet with a laugh. “I am not a fan. I probably listen to his music and like it on the radio.”added the two-time Oscar winner.

Swift, 32, will screen ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at New York’s Beacon Theater on June 11 as part of an event titled ‘A Conversation with Taylor Swift’, during which he will also give a talk on filmmaking.

It is not known if De Niro will attend., though he may have spoken to Swift about his music while filming David O. Russell’s upcoming film ‘Amsterdam,’ in which the two will appear alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. The filming of this American period film ended in March and its premiere is scheduled for November 4.

Other high-level figures who will participate in the debates during the Tribeca Film Festival This year, which takes place from June 8 to 19, are Pharrell Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Seth Meyers, Aidy Bryant, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Al Pacino.

In November 2021, Swift premiered the 13-minute short film, which serves as the music video for ‘All Too Well’, an expanded version of a favorite song from ‘Red’, the singer’s latest album in a series of re-recordings of the year. past.

