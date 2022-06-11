Risto Mejide messes it up in Rome with a ‘forbidden’ image

Risto Mejide is on vacation in one of the busiest places for world tourism such as Rome. The presenter of Cuatro took advantage of his stay in the Italian capital to visit one of the pearls of this city, The Vatican. In fact, she was lucky visit the interiors of the Sistine Chapel which was closed to the general public so that the journalist could experience a unique experience with these majestic monuments.

“Walking where the gladiators walked, enter the Sistine Chapel alone, lock its doors with a key from 1770, in short, see Rome as you have never seen it. And become, for one day, my son’s hero. All thanks to @antigua_roma. UNFORGETTABLE”, he states on his Instagram accompanied by images and videos of the highlights of the excursion.

Also, recommends to all those who are lovers of history to visit the ins and outs of the Sistine Chapel. “I’m still assimilating everything I just saw. Seriously, everyone should experience this at least ONCE in their life. The privilege of OPEN the Sistine Chapel and walking alone through it and the Vatican Museums… Wow. GRAZIE MILLE”, says Mejide and Within the publication there is a photograph of him next to a sculpture that has set fire to social networks.

The ‘forbidden’ image

the sculpture of ‘Laocoon and his sons’ was the protagonist of this controversy after the popular presenter photographed next to this work, but with his arm resting on the stone, and more when it is forbidden to touch any master piece of a museum or exhibition. Social networks fumed and condemned this act. “You have to be short to TOUCH a work of art. It is as if I went to the Prado and planted my hand in the Las Meninas painting to pose. It is of first respect and education not to touch the art” or “Elbowed as in the bar counter and the child playing the Laocoon. What a shame”. Given the impact generated, the journalist himself has removed this image from his Instagram account.