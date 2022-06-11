Rihanna and Savage x Fenty celebrate pride with collection

Singer Rihanna, originally from Barbados, painted her Savage x Fenty brand in colors to commemorate LGBTQ+ pride month, with an inclusive collection in which diversity is the central theme of the launch concept.

This brand, which was founded in 2018, has had daring launches that have paved the way for the acceptance and visibility of diverse bodies, while supporting inclusion. But it was last year (2021) when he dared to launch, for the first time, a collection that honored members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The first collection was made up of various garments that highlighted sensuality and that had been designed so that anyone could use them if they wish, regardless of their size, gender and preference.

And after the success of her first launch, Rihanna is betting on a second collection to celebrate Pride Month, this 2022. This time, the lingerie brand took pains to present a greater variety of designs which it titled “Forever Savage”, ” Tagged by Savage”, “Carnival Mesh” and “Show Your Colors”

“A collection that celebrates EVERY BODY. #SavageXPride. Celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Pride with our newest collection and stay all month for content so exclusive it’ll blow your mind. This Pride Month, Savage X Fenty is proud to financially support @glaad with a donation. And, in partnership with @claralionelfdn, Savage X Fenty will be making a donation that will be distributed to @forthegworlds. For more information on CLF, click the link in bio.” It was the message in which the Savage x Fenty brand revealed the first image of the sets in its collection.

The campaign stars models Honey Balenciaga, Plastique Tiara, Nikki Garza, Tomás Matos, Armiel Chandler, Xoài Phan, Lilli Johnson and Shaheem Anderson.

