Reggio Calabria, the art-music duo signs the end of the school year at the “Catanoso-De Gasperi” Institute

It is a hug in notes that flourishes at the “Catanoso-De Gasperi” Comprehensive Institute in Reggio Calabria and, in its sparkling shades, it outlines an atmosphere of pure shared joy. Hearts in celebration palpitate during the usual end-of-year concert, the last appointment of “Facciamoci notaResaggi di musica 2022”, staged last June 8 in the “A. De Gasperi “. A sound epiphany that touched the emotional chords of those present, supported by the twinning with the “Laureana-Feroleto-Galatro” Institute. Two very young and talented orchestras, directed by the Masters Roberto Filippo Caridi and Maurizio Managò, have experienced how music is a ground for experimentation and growth, able to unite in diversity and to give an incandescent flow of emotions. “Networking between schools is a winning formula that works and we would like to continue in the future with other realities as well. All my esteem goes to Maestro Managò, my childhood friend and great professional who is doing an incredible job with his boys – explains Maestro Roberto Filippo Caridi, director of the “Catanoso-De Gasperi” Orchestra, who during the the current school year has obtained a series of important awards, triumphing in various national music competitions – With these occasions, pupils have the opportunity to grow, sharing experiences and different repertoires. All this is made possible by their dedication, as well as by the professionalism of the teachers Maria Grazia Polimeni, Alessandro Monitra, Bruno Polimeni who support me in this extraordinary journey and by our Headmaster Marco Geria, who is always with us “.

An intense musical ride signed by the students of the Comprehensive Institutes “Catanoso- de Gasperi” and “Laureana- Feroleto- Galatro”, led respectively by the Executives Prof. Marco Geria and Prof. ssa Enza Loiero, with a composite repertoire. A persuasive page that has ranged from the masterful “Procession of the Gladiator” by Larry Neeck to “Air of Nobility” by James Swearingen, from “Two Colonial Sketches” by John O’Reilly to the famous soundtrack by Nino Rota “The Godfather”, passing through the rhythm from the reinterpretation of “Havana” by Camila Cabello. An event with high emotional frequencies, preceded by the inauguration of two murals, created by the students of the Reggio Institute thanks to the module “The colors of the world”, within the PON FSE – Learning and sociality “Together without barriers”. Two tributes to great and different artistic personalities that go beyond any space and time, Leonardo Da Vinci and his flying machines and the vibrant abstractionism of “Yellow, red, blue” by Vasilij Kandinskij. A choral reproduction that has allowed the students of the lower secondary school to experiment with new artistic techniques, from checkered to dotted and dusted, enriching their human and educational background. “The murals project was a success both from the didactic point of view and as a group experience, which saw 23 children work in symbiosis without ever overlapping, without entering into competition, rather autonomously carving out their own space and guaranteeing success of work – says the Professor of Art and Image Gianfranco Scafidi, expert of the PON “The colors of the world” – An experience of interpersonal growth to be repeated absolutely “.