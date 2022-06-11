Real Housewives of Dubai: who is Lesa Milan Hall and what is her net worth?

BRAVO’s new reality show The Real Housewives of Dubai premiered on June 1, 2022.

Among the stars is Lesa Milan Hall, who lives in Dubai with her family.

Who is Lesa Milano Hall?

Lesa Milan Hall is known for her career as an entrepreneur.

She is the founder of My Little Makers, a children’s educational brand that creates early development toys, books and media, and the luxury maternity brand Mina Roe.

According to her website, she has also worked with several celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid, and Khloe Kardashian, among others.

When she is not at work, she is usually found at home with her husband, Richard Hall, and their three children, Maximilian, Sebastian and Kristian.

What is Lesa’s net worth?

Over the years, Lesa has helped launch two successful brands, which have resulted in large net worth.

Although an exact number is unclear, it is said to be between $ 5 million and $ 9 million.

This estimate comes from the success of its activities, among other initiatives.

How did you meet your husband Lesa?

Before the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Lesa sat down with Distractify and revealed how she met her husband.

“He was on vacation in Miami and I was going through a horrible breakup. My friends dragged me to Miami for a girls’ night out, and we met, ”she told the media.

“We had been long-distance for about a year, and then, finally, he asked the question and I moved to Dubai.”

Before meeting her husband, Lesa studied journalism and minorities in fashion at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

“I like to say that I was made in Kingston, packaged in Miami and then exported to Dubai,” continued Lesa.

Richard is known for his career as a real estate developer and financier.

How can I watch The Real Housewives of Dubai?

The Real Housewives of Dubai marks Bravo’s 11th city in the franchise and follows the lives of six women who run commercial empires.

The show can be seen live on Bravo Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST or streamed via Hulu.

The show can also be seen on the Bravo website with a valid cable login.

Other popular cities in the franchise include New Jersey, New York City, Beverly Hills, and Salt Lake City.