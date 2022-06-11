Rampage – Animal fury: a gorilla, a wolf and a crocodile enter a bar | Cinema

Rampage – Animal Fury is on Netflix

Rampage – Animal fury it is the kind of film that makes you suspect that you live not in a physical reality but in a complicated simulation managed by The Rock and which sees in The Rock the central figure around which everything else revolves. A bit like Skyscraper. A bit like San Andreas. A bit like Jumanji, Baywatch, Jungle Cruise. A bit like all The Rock movies since at least Fast Fivewhich people consider his first major success and the start of the egotistic phase of his career, forgetting that just a year earlier he had starred in Fastera film that already from the title he wanted to be more. When the ashes of the nuclear apocalypse have settled on the ruins of our civilization, and the archaeologists of the future (sentient cockroaches, probably) dig through the rubble to try to understand what the world was like before the end of the world, they will find the filmography of Dwayne Johnson and will study it as we study the sacred texts of the great monotheistic religions today. This is assuming that Dwayne Johnson survived the Armageddon, which we would not put our hand on fire (he yes, nothing is done anyway).

Do you remember the Chuck Norris jokes? The last ten years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career can be read as an attempt to supplant the ex Walker Texas Ranger in this particular slice of the collective imagination. There are two types of protagonists of action films, of blockbuster blockbusters such as those in which The Rock participates with taste and frightening frequency: there is the type Bruce Willis, empathetic, everyday, theeveryman with which you can identify and which acts as a proxy in the action for the viewer, facilitating immersion. And there is the Arnold Schwarzenegger typology, statuesque, marble, unattainable, super-homistic, which transforms the beholder into a trembling John Connor in search of protection.

Faced with the ideological crossroads, to the question “do you want to be Bruce or do you want to be Arnold?”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson replied “yes”. His characters, who are always the same character, all have: they are nice, clumsy and shy, but they are also very strong, unbeatable, brilliant. They make you laugh as much as a Marvel superhero but they break walls in the heads as much as an Eighties action hero. They are so superior to the rest of humanity that even in Rampage – Animal fury Johnson plays a primatologist who prefers to spend his time in the company of animals rather than other humans. The first sequence of Rampage in which Johnson appears is hilarious in this sense, a manifesto: within a few minutes we see him appease an albino gorilla with whom he manages to communicate in a complex way because he taught him sign language, we see him calm another very aggressive gorilla who, however, lowers his gaze in front of his biceps, we see him giving us lessons in animal behavior and we see a young blonde girl melt in front of his pectorals and his wisdom, and ask him if that evening he has time for “private lessons in techniques of submission “.

While all this is happening, it happens in the rest of the world that a very bad genetic engineering multinational has created a serum that transforms fluffy little animals into hideous, huge and aggressive creatures, and it happens that one of these creatures, a carnivorous space rat whose model will come. then recycled with a few modifications for one of the three main monsters in the film, messes up in space, and knocks three vials containing the aforementioned serum to the ground. The vials hit the aforementioned albino gorilla, and then a wolf and an alligator: it is here at last that the audience in the hall remembers that, in theory, Rampage – Animal fury would be taken from the video game of the same name, and that Dwayne Johnson should be relatively in the background to the three giant city-wrecking beasts.

Naive beasts! Don’t you know we live in the Johnsonverse? For a high-budget project about giant monsters tearing down urban centers, Rampage – Animal fury he uses them with the same parsimony as the first Alien: Most of the film is a very long and grueling prologue to the big final scene, the monster fight (which is obviously solved by The Rock) for which people have paid the ticket. People are naive too! Rampage is more interested in talking to us about Dwayne Johnson, his disturbances, his philosophy of life, his relationship with Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, his pectorals, than about animals as big as buildings beating themselves with other animals as large as buildings .

In defense of poor Brad Peyton, a man whose career coincides with the celebration of The Rock’s deltoids, it must be said that when they finally give him time and a way to let off steam (and to prove why this film cost 120 million dollars ) the results are more than satisfactory: compared to sixty / seventy minutes from the glacial rhythm and without any flicker outside the body of Dwayne Johnson, Rampage – Animal fury ends with a great fight, well choreographed and in which the beasts have the right weight and the right impact. It’s a little cheap to save a regular movie, but Rampage it is not a normal film: it is a film by / with / for / on The Rock, and it confronts completely different standards, and set by Dwayne Johnson himself, who, curiously, has not yet rejected any of his films, on the contrary, considering them all to be 10 in the report card. Do you have the courage to deny it?

Find all the information about the film in our tab!