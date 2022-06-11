Qatar 2022: Chris Pratt, Luis Fonsi and other famous internationals who encourage Peru before the playoff with Australia | Peru vs Australia | Instagram | TikTok | Famous

The entire country will come to a standstill this Monday, June 13, when the Peruvian team faces its counterpart from Australia in the city of Doha for the playoffs for the Qatar World Cup 2022. And in the days prior to this transcendental meeting, various national and international celebrities have expressed their support for the red and white team. Through their social networks they sent messages to the fans of the eleventh Ricardo Gareca.

This match is highly anticipated by all Peruvians, which is why the Government decided to decree a holiday for public institutions throughout the territory. The national team seeks to reach the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Chris Pratt

The protagonist of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” has been perhaps the most surprising international figure after his support for the Peruvian team. The actor spoke with the journalist Maykoll Calderón and claimed to be a fan of the white and red, just as he did four years ago for Russia 2018.

“Peru, it’s me again, they are my favorite soccer team. Only one game left, I believe in you. They can get it. Support to Peru. We will win and achieve the goal. Come on!” she instructed.

Jero Freixas

The actor and youtuber has earned the affection of Peruvians after starring in an emotional clip on their social networks encouraging Peru, prior to the playoff duel. The Argentine has been characterized as a born soccer fan and until recently he celebrated having been followed on his platforms by Lionel Messi himself.

“I can tell you that it seems a lot to me that you are like this for Peru. It is not Argentina, it is not Independent, it is Peru, ”his wife began in said video.

“Aren’t you going to Peru?” he replied. “Don’t you want Peru to reach the World Cup? It is Peru, our Peruvian brothers. The ‘Tiger’ Gareca, Machu Picchu. I want to be one more Peruvian”, he specified.

Luis Fonsi

The author of one of the most listened to songs in history also joined the fever of the Peruvian team. Luis Fonsi heated not only Peru vs. Australia, but also the concert that he will perform in Lima, leaving a message of support for the national team.

“My people, Luis Fonsi here, wishing the Peruvian team much success and good vibes. Success, my beautiful people. Peru!” said the Puerto Rican, who quickly earned the gratitude of the national public.

Noel Shakhris

The ex-vocalist of Sin bandera will give a concert in Lima just two days after the playoff between Peru and Australia, for which he decided to support the team led by “Tigre”. The vocalist born in Argentina left some heartfelt words to the members of Bicolor.

“This June 13, I have no doubt that we are going to bring that ceviche to Qatar. Peru is going to be in Qatar, I have not the slightest doubt; the boys and the entire technical group with the Gareca team, they all deserve it, they are doing a wonderful job, and Qatar would not be the same without Peru, without this beautiful country that I have learned to love so much over the years. Come on, Peru!” he pointed out.

Havana dolls

This group that recently arrived in Peru quickly declared itself a fan of the national team at the gates of this transcendental meeting. The girls said that Gianluca Lapadula is his favorite, and they sent him a lot of vibes before what will be on Monday, June 13.

The Dolls of Havana will be presented in Rústica in the next few days. Photo: Rustica press

“This is the first time we are here. It fills us with joy because they are receiving us in the best way. We are fans of Peru and now that the qualification for the Qatar World Cup is being played (against Australia), we send you all the vibes. Come on, Lapadula!, whom we admire”, they indicated for the press.