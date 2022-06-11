Qatar 2022: Chris Pratt, Luis Fonsi and other famous internationals who encourage Peru before the playoff with Australia | Peru vs Australia | Instagram | TikTok | Famous

The entire country will come to a standstill this Monday, June 13, when the Peruvian team faces its counterpart from Australia in the city of Doha for the playoffs for the Qatar World Cup 2022. And in the days prior to this transcendental meeting, various national and international celebrities have expressed their support for the red and white team. Through their social networks they sent messages to the fans of the eleventh Ricardo Gareca.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker