Price of the dollar today June 10 peso loses session and week

Today Friday June 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.96 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to Banxico’s report for the last weekly session, the spot interbank dollar ended at 19.98 units. This means that the Mexican peso fell 31.18 cents since yesterday, Thursday. Although the greenback remains below the psychological barrier of 20 units, it accumulates losses of 40.71 cents in two sessions. At a weekly level, the peso loses 41.23 cents. The inflation data recorded in the United States during May, higher than forecasts, negatively affected different currencies.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.98 – Sell: $19.98

: Buy $19.98 – Sell: $19.98 HSBC : Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.05

: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.05 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.45 – Sale: $19.85

Purchase: $18.45 – Sale: $19.85 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.19 – Sale: $19.93

Purchase: $19.19 – Sale: $19.93 IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20

Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.20 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.82- Sale: $20.33

Purchase: $19.82- Sale: $20.33 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.42

Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.42 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.08 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45- Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45- Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.30

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $29,138.50 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you to read Price of the dollar today Friday, peso opens session down

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.01 pesos, for $24.61 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.