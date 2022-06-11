Premieres June 17, 2022: movies and series

Without having recovered yet from the arrival of productions as interesting as Jurassic World: Dominion, the deer king, Finland either Mr Wain it’s time to talk about premieres June 17, 2022. One day when they arrive at our billboards some highly anticipated moviesbut we will also have productions to take into account on streaming platforms.

Releases June 17, 2022 in theaters

We start with the premieres of June 17, 2022 in theaters. Long-awaited movie theaters like Lightyearthe new and long-awaited production of Disney and Pixar.

Lightyear

The film tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and introduces us to the legendary Space Ranger who would end up with generations of fans. If we talk about children’s releases in June 2022, this is one of the most anticipated.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent

Nicolas Cage plays himself in this wacky action-comedy. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.

We will not kill each other with guns

While the town prepares to celebrate its main festival, Blanca strives to ensure that the first paella she makes in her life is perfect for her. She has managed to reunite her lifelong friends after years without seeing each other. They are all in their thirties and feel that their youth is slipping away, trapped in job insecurity, disenchantment and a continual starting over. The paella lasts until nightfall, between revelations of secrets, reproaches and misunderstandings. But now more than ever, the five friends will need each other to get ahead.

surrender the males

Alejandro and Julio are members of the Cabrera brothers, the most respected ranching and cheese-producing family in the north of the island of Fuerteventura. Don Guillermo, the family patriarch, and his two children have not spoken for many years. After the schism, the care of the father and the business falls to Alicia, the only daughter.

criticism of surrender the males

Premieres of June 17, 2022 on platforms

It’s time to talk about the premieres of June 17, 2022 on streaming platforms. We are talking about services that many of us have very close at hand, such as Netflix, Prime Video either filmin.

Premiere movies from June 17, 2022 on platforms

Between the movies from June 17, 2022 on Netflix, Movistar plus+ either Prime Videothese services offer us productions to take into account.

Spider-head:Netflix

In a state-of-the-art prison run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates are implanted with a device that administers mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. Spiderhead is a prison without bars, cells and orange jumpsuits: volunteers are free to be themselves…until they’re not. Sometimes, they are improved versions. What do you need to relax? There is a drug for that. That someone is speechless? For that there is another. But when a relationship develops between two recluses—Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett)—their path to redemption is turned upside down, and Abnesti’s experiments begin to blur the limits of free will. ‘Spiderhead’, based on the story by George Saunders published in The New Yorker, is a psychological thriller that brings together black humor and various genres directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick), from the screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Welcome to Zombieland). Definitely one of the great premieres of June 17, 2022 on Netflix.

The world is yours: Movistar plus+

Rafi, completely bankrupt, travels to a farm where the Spanish high society is going to celebrate a hunt. He wants to sell his Euroferia to finally hit the ball. Inside is Fali, who has been reprogrammed, and is no longer a compadre. Together they will discover that the meeting is a collusion to sell the emptied Spain to the Chinese government.

My Fake Boyfriend: Prime Video

Andrew has a serious problem: he can’t get away from the toxic boyfriend who just left him. His nosy friends decide to help him by creating “Cristiano”, a perfect new fake boyfriend to show off on social media. Problem solved, right? Well no. When Cristiano goes viral and becomes a global sensation, Andrew meets, in real life, the boy of his dreams, Rafi.

Art & Film: Filmin

Vermeer, Da Vinci, Velázquez, Arcimboldo or Basquiat are some of the protagonists of this new series of documentaries that will delight art lovers. Seven films that reveal to us the hidden side of the works that have made history, and of some of the painters and photographers that have invaded our collective visual imagination. If we talk about documentaries, this cycle is one of the Filmin premieres in June 2022 that we look forward to the most.

Mars: Disney plus

During a mission to Mars of the manned spacecraft Ares III, a strong storm breaks out, so, after having given up missing and dead astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon), his companions make the decision to leave; however, he has survived, but he is alone and with few resources on the planet.

A small plan… how to save the planet: Filmin

Louis Garrel directs this fresh and endearing little green film about a boy looking to fund a project to save the world.

Dancing for Life: Apple TV+

“Dancing for Life (Cha cha real smooth),” the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award-winning film, will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ on June 17. In “Dancing for Life,” writer-director Cooper Raiff also stars as a recent college graduate who has moved back in with his family and works as an entertainer at bat mitzvahs, who strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, and their teenage daughter.

The story of Paranormal Activity: Movistar plus+

This is the story of ‘Paranormal Activity’ and its unlikely success, a film directed by someone with no experience in cinema, starring completely unknown actors, with a budget that barely reached ten thousand euros and which was shot in just seven days with a digital camera. Director Oren Peli and miracle workers Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston immerse us in the making of these films and discuss their miraculous success. The documentary also features unpublished images and a preview of ‘Paranormal Activity: relatives’. A story to learn more about the guts of the most profitable movie in Hollywood history.

Years of drought: Movistar plus +

Eric Bana (‘The Boleyn Sisters’, ‘Troy’) stars in this dramatic thriller about an Australian policeman who must confront his former neighbours’ prejudice and pent-up anger.

Bana plays Aaron Falk, a federal agent who, after more than twenty years of absence, returns to his hometown, devastated by a decade of drought, to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, who is accused of having killed his wife and son before committing suicide. In Kiewarra he will have to face the ghosts of the past of a town traumatized by what happened, but also marked by sad events from when Falk was just a teenager and that ended up causing him to leave. Falk is not welcome, and he knows it.

The Duke: Movistar plus +

Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star in this funny and heartwarming British comedy based on a shocking true story.

The latest work of fiction by the great director Roger Michell (‘Notting Hill’, ‘Morning Glory’), ‘The Duke’ is based on the true story of the theft of Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington, which disappeared from the National Gallery in London on March 21, 1961 at the hands of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver who asked for 140,000 pounds for his return… so that retirees would not have to pay to watch television.

Premiere series from June 17, 2022

We end our list with series of June 17, 2022 that land on streaming platforms with two proposals to consider.

The Summer I Fell in Love: Prime Video

The Summer I Fell in Love is a multigenerational drama revolving around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the changing relationships between mothers and sons, and the enduring power of a strong female friendship. It’s a coming of age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of a perfect summer. From the creator Jenny Han, author of the bestselling novel series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The Fragrance of First Love: Filmin

The love between two women, in adolescence and maturity, beats strongly in this Taiwanese series, chosen in Variety as one of the best international series of 2021.

Remember that in our premieres section you can also check all the movies that hit theaters in June. In the same way, we also invite you to discover the premieres on platforms such as Disney plus, Netflix, Movistar plus+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Filmin or Starzplay.