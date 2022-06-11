Pigeon Friday! These are the five classic movies that you can watch in streaming

Friday is here, it’s here! but also the ‘dove Friday’ of classic movies, you can see from ‘The Godfather’, ‘Back to the Future’ to ‘2001: a space odyssey’

It’s Friday and the body knows it, but also ‘dove Friday’ from classic movies, like ‘The Godfather’‘Back to the Future’ or ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.

Next, Diario CAMBIO recommends you five classic movies to watch this weekend and where you can see each of them.

The Godfather

The movie ‘The Godfather’, is a classic that no one can miss, because it is about the Corleone family, one of the most respected mafias in New York. Moreover, you can enjoy a character like Sonny CorleoneAlthough he is not the main character of the plot, his character makes viewers vibrate. Where can you see it? Amazon Prime Video

Return to the future

‘Return to the future’ is a classic, because traveling to the past in a DeLorean turned into a time machine, becomes a whole plot, you can once again enjoy the adventures of Marty McFly and Emmett Brown, better known as ‘Doc’. Where can you see it? Netflix

2001: a space odyssey

‘2001: a space odyssey’ is a classic by Stanley Kubrick. The 1968 film is a story about the evolution of mankind. Where can you see it? HBO

Scarface

In 1983′Scarface‘ revolutionized the film industry, as a Florida drug dealer decides to consume his own merchandise, and everything turns tragic. Where can you see it? Netflix

Rocky

In 1976, Sylvester Stallone rose to fame with the role of Rocky Balboa, thanks to ‘Rocky’. The story is about an unknown boxer who has the opportunity to fight against the world champion Apollo Creed. Where can you see it? Netflix