Pedro Sola criticizes Camila Cabello’s body in Ventaneando: “Bring your backpack buttocks”

What a stir caused by the most recent statements by the drivers of “Ventaneando”, Peter Alone and Daniel Bisogno, about the singer’s physique Camila Hairwell They thwarted her to such an extent that social networks did not hesitate to question them for it. Here we share the details!

A few days ago, the interpreter of “Don’t Go Yet” was caught enjoying the sea aboard a yacht while wearing a tiny bikini that revealed her figure. Nevertheless, There was no shortage of Internet users who criticized her for not having a “heart attack figure”.

Part of that group of people were the hosts of “Ventaneando”, Pedrito Sola and Daniel Bisogno, who they criticized the body of the Cuban and even compared her with Chiquis Riverafamous who has also been the target of his remarks on several occasions.

“Chiquis is better formed. In body shape and all Chiquis is much better“Declared Daniel Bisogno, while the so-called ‘Uncle Pedrito’ limited himself to saying that Camila Cabello’s body looks “unnatural”.

“Bring your backpack buttocks, below your shoulders”, added the 75-year-old driver to his previous comment. For her part, the driver Linet Puente put a stop to the comments of her companions, arguing that they are photographs captured by a paparazzi and without her consent.

This is how Camila Cabello’s fans reacted to the criticism of Pedro Sola and Daniel Bisogno

It was not long before the words issued by the presenters were rejected by the artist’s fans, as well as dozens of Internet users who promote self-love.

And it is that we remember that a few months ago, Camil Cabello herself turned to her Tik Tok account to be honest about her mental health. Also, revealed how comments about his physical appearance have affected himemphasizing that from then on, he would not pay attention to criticism.

