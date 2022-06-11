Patient faces sclerokeratitis in granulomatosis with ocular polyangiitis

A lung biopsy sample showed necrosis with vasculitis.

Eye examination revealed dilated and inflamed scleral vessels (A) and a CT scan of the chest showed pulmonary nodules (B). Photo: Case Report/University of Utah Hospital.

The medical literature reported a rare case in which a 68-year-old man developed two rare conditions, a vasculitis with serious ophthalmic manifestations of immune origin, that directly affected his eye health.

The patient presented to the ophthalmology clinic with a two-month history of pain, eye redness, blurred vision, and light sensitivity in both eyes, as appropriate.

During the previous year, she had also had a dry cough, sinusitis, and unintentional weight loss.

The report was made by specialists from the University of Utah Hospital, where after performing the rigorous tests, they found that the eye exam revealed dilated and inflamed scleral vessels, scleral thinning with visible bluish uveal tissue, and peripheral corneal infiltrates.

The patient underwent a neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody test and a immunosorbent enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and in addition, a computed tomography scan of the chest showed pulmonary nodules.

The rheumatology and pneumology services were consulted. A lung biopsy sample showed necrosis with vasculitis and foci of acute inflammation with multinucleated giant cells, and the findings confirmed the diagnosis of granulomatosis with polyangiitis, the report said.

The patient also had ocular manifestations of granulomatosis with polyangiitis. Manifestations of this disease can include scleritis, keratitis, optic neuropathy, and retinal vasculitis.

In conclusion, timely diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent vision loss and other systemic complications.

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis, previously known as Wegener’s granulomatosis, is a rare disease. It is a type of vasculitis or inflammation of the blood vessels.

The inflammation limits blood flow to major organs and can affect any organ, but primarily the sinuses, nose, trachea, lungs, and kidneys.

The cause of granulomatosis with polyangiitis is unknown. Symptoms may include joint pain, weakness, tiredness, and flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose that does not get better. Doctors use blood tests, chest x-rays, and biopsies to diagnose the disease and rule out other causes based on symptoms.

Meanwhile, peripheral sclerokeratitis is characteristic of immunological pathologies, both in primary and secondary vasculitides, and establishing the etiological diagnosis is essential to start systemic treatment, as it could be potentially lethal.

Within these studies, the ANCA-type antibody test is of absolute relevance.

Ophthalmic involvement occurs in 50% of cases, and can cause conjunctivitis, scleritis, keratitis, uveitis, retinal vasculitis, and orbitopathies, according to the literature.

