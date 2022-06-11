Paris Hilton “rejected” Joe Biden for Britney Spears | THE UNIVERSAL

After so many emotional ups and downs, Britney Spears married on Thursday, June 9, 2022 with Sam Asghari, the model and personal trainer who had been her boyfriend for the last four years. The link, held at the singer’s home in Thousand Oaks, was attended by only sixty guests, including celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton. Precisely the latter, the famous hotel chain heiress who is also a DJ, has become news for Britney’s wedding. Read here: Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to interrupt her surprise wedding

“This was more important to me” It turns out that in order to attend Britney’s wedding, Paris turned down an invitation to the Summit of the Americas dinner at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles; she there she would play for presidents from all over the world, among them, that of the United States, Joe Biden. “I was actually asked to DJ for President Joe Biden and every other president in the world, but this was more important to me,” Paris said on the latest episode of the ‘This is Paris’ podcast, which launched on Friday. , one day after Britney and Sam’s wedding.

“I kept it a secret all week. I literally didn’t tell anyone, not even the people I ordered the dresses from that they sent me, my whole crew, my glam, my driver, everyone. I’m not going to go into details because it was the night of the princess bride and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m incredibly happy for her,” he said. “They are a beautiful couple, just resplendent, and it really touched my heart to see her so happy and free,” he said of the ‘Toxic’ interpreter’s marriage. Speaking of the wedding, it also made headlines because Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to interrupt her.

Source link