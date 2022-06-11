One of the best and most luminous films of recent years arrives on Netflix

Among all the premieres of Netflix in Spain this week shines with its own light an exceptional film that almost saw when it passed through the cinemas of our country, as just over 34,000 spectators went through the box office to see ‘An extraordinary friend’. And it’s a shame, because it’s one of the best feature films we’ve seen in recent years and a perfect cure against the overdose of cynicism in today’s society.

a little miracle

It is true that it arrived in our country very late due to the effects of the pandemic, but that a film like this went unnoticed is an injustice. For now, it has a sublime interpretation of Tom Hanks What fred rogers -one of the best of his career without any possible discussion-, an icon of North American television for several decades, but his successes go far beyond that.

In fact, the real protagonist of the show is a somewhat unusual journalist who seems to approach life from resentment – very inspired matthew rhys in a character more ungrateful than it seems. He hasn’t had it easy, but it’s not like he’s willing to put in much of his own. This is where the character of Hanks enters the scene to motivate a change that feels natural and that manages to transfer all the positive energy that he gives off to the viewer.

The presence behind the cameras of Marielle Hellerwho had already pointed out very good manners with ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl’ and, above all, ‘Can you ever forgive me?’, who hits the target by opting for a different approach than usual in biographical films. The result is a brilliant, almost therapeutic film that never goes overboard on its most emotional side. She earns it all in spades.