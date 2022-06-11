Olivia Rodrigo in Milan, all about her

It was the year of Olivia Rodrigo to the Grammy: 7 nominations and 3 victories for the very young singer-songwriter with nostalgic lyrics and a crystalline voice. How did Olivia Rodrigo become famous? How old is Olivia Rodrigo? Find out more about the famous artist with Cosmo Olivia Rodrigofrom her origins with Disney Channel (like so many artists before her: Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears or Miley Cyrus), to become a true queen of international pop with her successful album Sour and songs like “Drivers license “.

What origins does Olivia Rodrigo have? Where was Olivia Rodrigo born?

Olivia Rodrigo was born on February 20, 2003 in California, to a Filipino-American psychologist father and teacher mother, of German-Irish descent. Since she was a child, her parents understood her artistic talent, making her attend singing, piano, acting and even guitar courses. As a child Olivia Rodrigo listen to rock: from No Doubt to the White Stripes, but also country music, including of course Taylor Swift. In 2016, at the age of 13, he began his first job in the entertainment world, as the protagonist of the series on the Disney Channel Bizaardvark. Olivia Rodrigo together with Madison Hu are Paige and Frankie respectively, two very young music lovers who open a site to share funny videos and their songs. The series ends in 2000, with the third season. Other experiences in the industry follow, but it’s in 2019, with her role in the series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney +, that his prowess on stage and in musical writing stand out.

Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License“, the success begins

With “Drivers License ” Olivia Rodrigo, co-written with producer Dan Nigro, in January 2021 the singer reaches the international charts and breaks many records. For two consecutive days it is the song that has obtained the most daily streams ever on Spotify, excluding the Christmas ones. Still on Spotify it reaches another record: it is the first song in history to get 80 million streams in a single week. Olivia Rodrigo with “Drivers License “ debuts directly at No. 1 on the important Billboard Hot 100 chart (and more). An ingredient of the success of Olivia Rodrigo is also with Instagram And TikTok , where the artist is currently followed by 26.1M and 14.2M followers respectively. TikTokers in the midst of the pandemic love to discuss in detail the possible meanings behind the lyrics of “Drivers License “ from Olivia Rodrigo: many think that the song is dedicated to Joshua Bassett who plays Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Neither respondent will confirm or deny the rumor, clearly increasing the allure and mystery of the matter.

Goes out Sour Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album giving voice to Gen Z

Songs like “Happier ” by Olivia Rodrigo And “Jealousy jealousy “ by Olivia Rodrigo are well understood as one of the secrets of the immense success that began last year of the singer and her album Sour both the ability to represent the mood and emotions of her peers. Another is the nostalgic feeling of the early ’00s, which is also reflected in the pop-rock sounds a la Paramore of the second hit by Olivia Rodrigo , Good for you. The whole album Sour from Olivia Rodrigo he has an autobiographical approach to the pleasures and torments of his youth, in which many are reflected. For example in the song “Jelousy Jelousy ” Olivia Rodrigo eviscerates the insecurity and almost the mania generated by the toxic culture of the web, as can be seen even just from the beginning of the song:

I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room

‘Cause all I see are girls too good to be true

With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies

The Grammys and the next date of Olivia Rodrigo in Milan

The highly anticipated result of the 7 nominations of Olivia Rodrigo to the Grammy 2022 is announced on the night of April 3, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo wins 3 awards:

Best Pop Vocal album with Sour

Best Pop Solo Performance with “Drivers license “

Best New Artist

On the occasion of the event Olivia Rodrigo also sings live “Drivers license “in an exciting and scenographic exhibition: here video.

Also this year a particular film comes out that tells about the writing and creation of the successful album by Olivia Rodrigo: Sour. The film Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 u Disney takes fans on a roadtrip with the singer who begins in Salt Lake City, where she begins writing her first songs. The film also features previously unreleased versions of Olivia Rodrigo .

For the most die-hard fans of the singer: June 16 will be the highly anticipated date of Olivia Rodrigo in Milanat the Fabrique – and tickets are still available!

