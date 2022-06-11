More than 15 new games have been announced for Nintendo Switch in Guerrilla Collective 3.0 and Wholesome Direct: complete list

again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

A Walk With Yiayia – August 20, 2022

A Walk with Yiayia is a light adventure game/visual novel about taking your Greek grandmother for a walk around the neighborhood after she lost her confidence after taking a terrifying fall.

Paper Animal RPG – Summer 2022

An RPG roguelike where you can explore a colorful world, fight against scary enemies and relax with your friends at the campfire! In this cute animal RPG, inspired by Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and Paper Mario, explore dungeons, make friends, unlock achievements, and much more.

Lemon Cake – September 22, 2022 with physical version confirmed

Repair your bakery with the help of a friendly ghost! Though the bakery might initially be broken down, overgrown, and even…haunted?! Don’t worry! You will be able to repair, furnish and decorate all the rooms in the bakery.

signals – October 27, 2022

Wake up from the dream and explore a surreal retro-tech world as Elster, a Replika tech searching for her lost companion and her lost dreams. Uncover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures in a tense and melancholic experience of cosmic dread and classic psychological survival horror.

FromSpace – Third quarter of 2022

While you can play From Space alone (if you’re brave enough), it would be wise to invite a few friends to help you out. With the online mode you can create a squad of four people. See, there are a lot of those pink pests out there, so the more people, the better. Oh, and with a squad, you’ll have a few witnesses to tell everyone how amazing you are. It’s basically a win-win scenario.

mail time – Fourth quarter of 2022

Mail Time is a relaxing backcountry adventure set in a peaceful forest far, far away. It’s your first day on the job as a newly appointed Mail Scout. Equipped with a derby hat, a pack full of letters, and unbridled enthusiasm, it’s time to deliver letters and packages to Grumblewood Grove.

rhythms – Fourth quarter of 2022

Rytmos is a relaxing puzzle game where you create music by solving mazes. Travel from planet to planet and discover the music that is hidden inside. Solve the six puzzles on the sides of the planet by drawing a path that ends where it all began, creating a loop.

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You – Winter 2022

1-4 players or AI bots can form a group and join together, push, attack with magnet-induced boost, and more! Every action you take can affect your allies, so enjoy the chaos.

Every single star fell from the sky into Paradise Marsh, a perfect endless wetland teeming with wildlife. Stroll around equipped with your trusty bug net and find a way to replenish the empty night sky. Along the way, pick wildflowers, discover lost poems, and meet intriguing and colorful characters who need your help…

Chicken Journey – Without date

Embark on an epic adventure with the cutest chicken in this relaxing 2D puzzle platformer! All of this to answer the question that eluded chicken sages for millennia: “Which came first: the egg or the chicken?”

Contract Killer – Without date

Contract Killer relies on retro arcade beat ’em ups and paper aesthetics with chaotic combos, boss fights, handcrafted pixel art, an original jazz soundtrack, and an emphasis on cooperation. Take on the comic campaign with up to 4 players, unlock skins and new characters, fight against your friends or try to survive in endless horde mode!

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure – Without date

Keep amri-infused wildlife at bay, craft powerful weapons to help you navigate Ikonei Island! A gang of pirates have discovered the island and have their own plans on how to make money from it. Make sure they don’t get away with it!

River Tails: Stronger Together – Without date

River Tails: Stronger Together is a 3D cooperative adventure platformer with a colorful cartoon aesthetic. Teammates must work together to defeat end-of-level bosses and solve puzzles in a myriad of natural world environments.

Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography – Without date

Explore a bright, fictional Japanese city street full of interesting details and objects to capture with your camera. Each photo you take will translate the name of the content into Japanese and English so you can learn with your surroundings.

Soulitaire is a relaxed story game in which you can glimpse the future of your interlocutors through solitaire. However, you may need to interpret what the cards mean and what future they predict. Decide what your clients should do to deal with their problems and become part of their life!

In addition to this, it has been confirmed that Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Finally it will come to Nintendo Switch, although for now we do not have a date. This trailer has been shown:

For its part, Time on Frog Island has been confirmed for July 12 and has released this new trailer:

Along with this, we have been able to know that lumbearjack It has already been released by surprise on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.