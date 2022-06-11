Miguel Herrera has his first ‘reinforcement’ for the Apertura

This Friday began the preseason work of the UANL Tigers heading to the Tournament Opening 2022and they already have their first addition from the Xolos from Tijuanabecause it will come back Edward the Thirdwho ends loan.

The young defender will have to meet with the feline board to define his future, whether he will go out on loan again or join Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera’s squad.

“Eduardo Tercero returns to Tigres; the first hire The Mexican defender ended his loan with Tijuana and reports tomorrow to the preseason. Aldo Cruz is absent from the team, he also finished his loan and has to define his future in Xolos,” the reporter reported. Jorge Rosales of Halftime.

The 26-year-old center-back belongs to the UANL Tigres since 2018, when they acquired him and he went on loan to Tijuana for Guard1anes 2021, in search of playing minutes, and in his place, Aldo Cruz arrived at the feline team.