Microsoft is giving away money to spend on the Xbox Store

Microsoft is giving away money through Microsoft Store gift cards. This seems to be a tradition prior to important events. But the odds don’t seem to be in anyone’s favor. On Twitter, Wario64 reported that the Microsoft Store is emailing random users with free gift cards. In some cases, these gift cards have a variable amount of money but will allow you to buy a game on sale.

It seems weird to say that Microsoft is giving away money, but it turns out that the last time this happened was just last month. And like every time, there are some users who randomly receive this benefit. So you will have to count on luck.

Even though Microsoft is giving away money, there’s a good chance your email is empty or just filled with a promotional email with no gift card, which many seem to be receiving. Right now, it is unclear how many gift card emails They are being sent. Also, it is not known how it is decided who gets free money and who does not. Presumably it’s random, but for now, this is just a guess.

Microsoft hasn’t said anything about the giveaway beyond the content of the email itself, so it’s not clear why it’s sending out free gift cards, but it’s easy to assume it’s a way to celebrate your next Showcase.