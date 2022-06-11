Messi makes his debut as an actor: he will have a part in an Argentine TV series

The PSG striker in the unprecedented role of actor: he will play a small part in the Argentine series ‘Los Protectores’.

Lionel Messi from the green rectangle to the small screen? Yes, it’s all true. The Argentine champion is preparing to debut as an actor with a part in the Argentine TV series ‘Los Protectores’.

The Argentine will appear in the second season of the comedy that follows the vicissitudes of three football agents who, to avoid bankruptcy, forge an alliance to represent a great international star.

The number 30 of the PSG will make its appearance in the course of a small sequence that was recorded in recent days in Paris, the new home of the former Barcelona for a year.

And if the talents of the Argentine with the ball at the foot are certainly not new, his qualities as an actor turned out to be a pleasant surprise as confirmed by some members of the cast:

“He surprised us, not only for his quality as a person, but also for his ability to act. I think he’s better off the pitch as a person than a player.”

The TV series will be broadcast exclusively on Star +, a broadcaster owned by Disney.