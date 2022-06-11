Messi, holidays in the sun of Rosario, photos with Antonela but no stadium

TURIN – While over 12,000 km away, the future of Paris Saint-Germain begins to be outlined, with Luis Campos new ds instead of Leonardo and with the technician Mauricio Pochettino which will hardly remain in its place, Lionel Messi recharges the batteries in his beloved Rosario. He showed himself smiling, in the Argentine sun next to his wife Antonela and with his inseparable mate in his hands. Messi arrived home on Monday to he loved him to spend a few days off with his family. He was invited by his favorite team, Newell’s Old Boys at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa to attend the match against San Lorenzo de Almagro for the second day of the Liga Profesional (between Lepra and Cuervo it ended 0-0), but in the end he decided to gloss over. However, this does not mean that El Diez Albiceleste does not love Rosario’s Rossoneri: just scroll through his social profiles to meet many photos of him and his children, wearing Newell’s shirts and supporting the club. “As a child my dream was to play in the first team of the Lepra. I was in the youth teams, I am a fan and I went to the stadium to see the games. I wanted to be part of Newell’s», La Pulga had declared in 2020 when they asked him if, before retiring, he would return to his homeland to end his career.