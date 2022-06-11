Messi has 300 million followers on Instagram
Leo Messi reached the 300 million of followers on his official account Instagram (@leomessi)something that only three other accounts have achieved since this social network was created: the official Instagram account, that of the player of the still Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldo, who today has 391 million fans, and that of the American businesswoman and model Kylie Jennerwhich has 302 million.
The current PSG player and the Argentine team that is getting ready to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has 105 million of followers in Facebook, He was active in recent months on Instagram, posting posts and uploading stories to express himself, where he highlights showing part of his intimacy with his family.
The 10 Instagram accounts with the most followers
Instagram (@instagram): 460 million followers
Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano): 391 million
Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner): 302 million
Lionel Messi (@leomessi): 300 million
Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 289 million
The Rock (@therock): 289 million
Selena Gomez (@selenagomez): 288 million
Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian): 278 million
Beyonce (@beyonce): 231 million
Justin Bieber (@justinbieber): 215 million