Messi has 300 million followers on Instagram

Leo Messi reached the 300 million of followers on his official account Instagram (@leomessi)something that only three other accounts have achieved since this social network was created: the official Instagram account, that of the player of the still Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldo, who today has 391 million fans, and that of the American businesswoman and model Kylie Jennerwhich has 302 million.

The current PSG player and the Argentine team that is getting ready to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has 105 million of followers in Facebook, He was active in recent months on Instagram, posting posts and uploading stories to express himself, where he highlights showing part of his intimacy with his family.

Related news

The 10 Instagram accounts with the most followers

Instagram (@instagram): 460 million followers

Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano): 391 million

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner): 302 million

Lionel Messi (@leomessi): 300 million

Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 289 million

The Rock (@therock): 289 million

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez): 288 million

Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian): 278 million

Beyonce (@beyonce): 231 million

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber): 215 million