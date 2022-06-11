Mental Health | 10 tips to take care of your mental health in your 20s | Tips | Wellness | Psychology | 20 years | News | VIU

The 20s are usually the ideal time to enter the real world and focus on the kind of life you want to have. Adjusting to coming of age and the responsibilities that come with it can be challenging. Especially if you don’t take proper care of your mental health. Therefore, the psychologist and therapist Dayana Chávez from “PsicoDespierta” explains what you can do to get on the road to physical and emotional well-being from now on.

Dialogue with your inner self

The first thing you need to work on for good mental health is your internal dialogue. Recognizing your virtues, strengths, weaknesses and being honest about what you think about yourself is the best way so that you get to know yourself better and relate in a healthy way with those around you, according to the psychologist. You can do it through meditation, yoga or any other ideal technique for you to connect with your inner self.

Choose to think positive

Being happy is a decision. As much as the new responsibilities that you face at this stage become difficult, it is up to you to decide how they affect you and how you are going to face them. According to the therapist, you need to understand that the internal dialogue you must work on is a process of transformation towards something positive, an improvement in the way you perceive yourself. It is not enough to just recognize how various situations affect you, but you must also have a more empathic and tolerant attitude with yourself .

Manage your emotions appropriately

A new stage comes with new emotions. Therefore, you must learn to recognize your own emotions so you can manage them in a healthy way . Always keeping in mind that all emotions are valid. The fact that you are of legal age and have responsibilities does not mean that some emotions are prohibited for you, because emotions do not have an expiration date. In addition, you need to remember that there are no good or bad emotions, they are all a necessary part of life so that you can achieve emotional balance, according to the psychologist.

Do what you are passionate about

You are at the age where doing what you are passionate about can become the main engine of your life. Don’t let the light in you start to go out. Dare to learn new things, meet new people and enjoy what makes you happy. Whether it’s binge-watching your favorite series or learning a new skill, you You yourself have the power to create your own happiness on a daily basis .

Balance all areas of your life

Studies, work, family, friends, love relationships: each and every one of these aspects is just as important when it comes to achieving emotional well-being . If you only focus on one and neglect the others, you will most likely arrive overwhelmed or with a mental disorder such as stress, anxiety or depression at 30. Therefore, the specialist recommends organizing yourself properly to dedicate time and attention to each one. You don’t have to dedicate yourself body and soul to one thing at this age. Take the time to nurture all aspects of your life.

focus on the now

When you reach 20, many people usually start to reach the goals they projected for the future they want to have, but it can negatively affect you if you take things to the extreme. Just as it is harmful to get stuck in the past, it is also harmful to get lost in the future. According to the psychologist, the only thing you have real power over is now , so it is necessary that you focus on enjoying the journey and the process at this stage of your youth. You’ll never be 20 again, so make the most of every day.

Regulate your exposure to social media

You may not have felt the true impact of overexposing yourself to social media when you were a teenager, but you will in your 20s. Now, you are responsible for the consequences that come with it, so you need to be more mindful of both what you share and what you share. about what you get. According to the therapist, it is important be aware and selective around the information you receive on networks . This should be positive and contribute to your well-being, so it is recommended that you follow accounts and consume content that makes you feel happy and good about yourself.

Do not neglect physical activity

Unless it’s a hobby or a sport, many young people tend to relegate physical activity to last place. Studies, work and social life fight to occupy your attention and time, but you need to keep in mind that there is no well-being without the balance between the physical and the emotional . According to the psychologist, dedicating a few minutes to it or making it part of your lifestyle will be enough for you to find balance. Going for a run in the morning, prioritizing walks, cycling, or even dancing are good ways to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine.

Cultivate healthy relationships

At this age, perhaps you can let yourself be dazzled by the number of people you can have by your side (whether at a family, friendship or love level), but it is important that you understand that you must prioritize quality over quantity from now on. For your relationships to be meaningful and last over time, they also need to be healthy . According to the therapist, empathy plays an important role and must come from both directions in the relationship. In addition, this must go hand in hand with honesty. If a person speaks or acts without a filter and without taking into account your emotions and feelings; You should not only question her, but also yourself. According to the specialist, you yourself have the power to set limits and decide who to include in your life.

Take time for your community