Medicine, key degree to be in the Top university

Total 31 Spanish universities have managed to rank among the top 1,200 academic institutions in the world according to the QS Top universities ranking. Of these, the common feature of most is that They offer the degree of Medicine. Specifically, among the 500 best in the world, 12 Spanish universities are located, of which eight offer the degree of Medicine. To these positions we must add that the six first universities to appear in the rankingamong the 200 best in the world, include in their training offer the degree of Medicinethis being a point in common between all of them.

In this line, it stands out as out of the 31 Spanish universities 24 offer the Medicine degree, being the remaining polytechnic or specialized institutions in the branches of Law and Humanities.

In addition, the new classification published for 2023 presents a novelty in the distribution of institutions, with the increase in the Autonomous University of Barcelona to first place, thus displacing the University of Barcelona, ​​leader in recent years.

Classification of Spanish universities

The negative part of the classification is given by the position of the Spanish institutions, since the first to appear, the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​does not appear until position 178, with a score of 45.8 out of a total of 100 possible points. . Thus, among the 200 best universities only the first two universities would be positionedthe already mentioned Autonomous of Barcelona together with the University of Barcelona.

To find the third Spanish institution, the ranking drops to position 215, where the Autonomous University of Madrid. Behind her, in position 226, stands the Complutense University of Madridclosely followed by the Pompeu Fabra Universityin position 233. All these institutions present a health training offer, with both Medicine and Nursing degrees.

To level international, the classification places the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the first position, followed by the University of Cambridge and, in third place, the American University of Stanford. Thus, it should be noted that among the top 10 universities in the world, 5 are from the United States, four British and one Swiss, ETH Zurich.