Matt Reeves said that Ben Affleck’s Batman movie was intended to have a lot of action and a style similar to James Bond

Before Matt Reeves finalized the film that we now know as batmanWarner Bros had another Batman film in its sights: a production set in the same world as batman v superman Y Justice League which would obviously focus on Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Of course, that movie never materialized and Affleck is currently planning to hang the hood forever from the hand of The Flash tape. However, although the chips for the future of Batman in the cinema would be in the interpretation of the character by Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves recently recalled the proposal for the production that Affleck intended to lead.

In an interview for the Q&A podcast, Reeves retraced the timeline that led to batman And, after noting that he only agreed to talk to Warner Bros about the project because of his interest in the character, the director told what the draft he knew for the “Batfleck” tape was like.

“Originally the movie was going to be directed by Ben Affleck, and the script they sent me had been written by Ben, but re-written by another very talented writer, and when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I get it.’” Reeves said. “It was a standalone Batman movie that focused on Ben’s version of the character, but it was more action-driven than I felt I could do.. I didn’t connect with the film, in terms of me as a filmmaker. It was very James Bond-like, it was filled with a lot of staged pieces. Could It would have been a very exciting movie for someone else to make, but it wasn’t for me.”

In that sense, Reeves assures that he told Warner Bros that he felt that he was not the one to command that tape. And, eventually, Affleck also stepped aside from the project.

Interestingly, I think Ben wasn’t so sure he wanted to do it because he eventually walked away from doing Batman altogether. commented the manager. “Probably because of the choices in her life at the time and what she wanted to do.”

Thus, the director began to talk about what he wanted to do for Batman and, after years in development, it all culminated in the release of batman at the beginning of this 2022.