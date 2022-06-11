Man stops on the road to rescue a kitten, and they multiply (VIDEO)

A video went viral on social networks, where a man driving his car saw a kitten standing in the middle of the road, in Louisiana, United States; however, he noted that he would be one of 13 kittens that needed help.

Through his Instagram account, Robert Brantley shared the curious and tender encounter with the newborn michis.

“I quit work to go to the shooting range. I saw a kitten go by that I knew wouldn’t make it through the night and my wife wanted a cat for the farm; I thought I’d stop and rescue the cat. I backed up to get a short clip and was ambushed by the mob,” the user wrote.

“Anyone who wants a kitten at an incredible price? I’ll make you a deal!” he added.

In the video, approximately 44 seconds long, you can see Robert’s hand holding the kitten, when suddenly a group of newborn michis begin to emerge from the middle of the lawn, surrounding the man.

So far, the video has almost 180 thousand reproductions and more than 33 thousand “likes”, with comments from different users reacting to the fragment: “Those kittens played so hard with you”, “It’s like the raptors in Jurassic Park”, ” Jehovah’s Witness kittens travel in packs,” are some of the comments from Internet users.

Man stops to rescue a kitten from the road and gets a big surprise… pic.twitter.com/d9QuZYTk0h — Howard Joel Wolowitz (@iWolowitz) June 9, 2022