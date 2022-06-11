LeBron James gave the reason why the Boston Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry in the 2022 NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the impressive performance of Stephen Curry, who led the Golden State Warriors to a victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors prevailed over Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. In a match that was matched throughout its development, it was the team from the bay who managed to impose themselves with superiority and generated the reaction of the living legend, LeBron James.

The final result was 107 to 97 in favor of those of Steve Kerrwith a match of Stephen Currythe total guide of some Warriors who arrived with several doubts at the beginning of a key game for the immediate future of the series, matching the series 2 to 2.

“El Chef” had 43 points and scored almost everything he was given to shoot, scoring baskets and long distance shots in key moments of the game. The Los Angeles Lakers star reacted to Curry’s performance and gave his opinion about what the Celtics’ mistake was.

LeBron James reacted to Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Stephen Curry was the main reason the Golden State Warriors came out on top in Game 4 of the Finals, and This is how the star LeBron James made it knownwith a single emoji that meant everything to those watching the match.

Likewise, LeBron, one of the most intelligent players in the National Basketball Association (NBA), analyzed what was the main mistake of the Celticswhich ended up blowing up their chances of taking the match.