Ladies were taking photos with a young man without a shirt in CDMX, when one refused: “I like mine, shorty, paunchy and poor”

Mexico City day by day she witnesses multiple anecdotes and, on this occasion, a group of women went viral on social networks for stopping in the streets of the Historical Center for photographing himself with a young man who was shirtless and showed off his abdomen. However, as if this were not enough, someone who stole the attention of Internet users was a lady who flatly refused to participate in the act and get a picturebecause she bluntly assured that it was enough for her to have her husband.

It was in TikTok where the user Christian Renaud (@christianrenaudd) shared the moment where a man was in the middle of a street being photographed with the women who were surprised by his shapely muscles.

“We were walking in the Zócalo, when suddenly this happened…”begins the video that quickly reached more than 2.7 million views.

In the short clip you can hear how, while the other people are waiting their turn to pose next to the young man, a woman says: “I like mine, shorty, paunchy, poor, fucked up.”

Faced with this situation, the reactions on the part of Internet users were immediate and several of the users stressed that the woman’s partner was surely very lucky.

“That is love to her husband.” Where do I find one of those? “That lady really loves her husband.”. “The good thing is that he likes it, imagine if not”, were some of the mentions.

But the controversy did not end there, since several of the netizens were upset by the woman’s comments and filled her with criticism.

“The one who speaks must be a Victoria Secret model, measure 1.80 without heels and have millions in the bank, vdd?”. “I just listen: I’m envious.” “That she stays silent”, pointed out others.

It should be remembered that for a few years, making negative references to a person’s physical appearance, regardless of their gender or sex identity, can be considered Body Shaming (Body humiliation).

The events took place in the country’s capital (PHOTO: ROGELIO MORALES / CUARTOSCURO)

The psychologist Beatriz Goldenberg told for Infobae that, although this type of behavior is not something new, in recent times they have begun to spread on a larger scale.

“It is not a new practice. You can be beautiful and successful and still go through this ordeal. The worrying thing is the viral effect that is generated“, said.

For the specialist, at present the visual regains more strength than ever and the body fulfills the function of an exhibition letter, since “it is the perfect target to stigmatize”, she pointed out. “You enjoy speaking ill of the other without concentrating on the shortcomings of each one. People who feel good standing don’t need to put the other down,” added Goldenberg.

The excessive cult of the body is promoted by the fashion industry, advertising and even the cinema. stars like Danna Paola, Vanessa Guzmán or Camila Cabello They have positioned themselves on several occasions regarding this topic and have spoken of the effects that negative comments caused them.

The singer assured that she is not satisfied with the interview (Photo: Instagram/@dannapaola)

And it is that recently, the singer of hey paul was interviewed and posed exclusively for a magazine that, according to the actress herself, only focused on “his new physical appearance”, causing him to explode in social networks against them.

Danna Paola mentioned that she found the magazine People in spanishof which it is the cover of the month of March and, despite having been very happy with the final result of her photographs, costumes or makeup, she was not “happy” to see that her content was focused on ensuring that she was ” premiering a new figure”, when for her it has been a very sensitive issue for some years.

